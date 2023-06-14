X

Georgia race car driver, Line-X inventor puts $8.5 million Marietta mansion on the market

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Claudio Burtin, founder of Burtin Polymer Labs, avid professional race car driver and inventor of Line-X truck bed liner, has placed his Marietta mansion on the market.

On top of being credited with the original formula behind one of the most popular truck bed liners in the country, Burtin finished in the top ten at 2013′s Rolex 24 At Daytona. His company, Burtin Polymer Labs, was sold to Accella Performance Materials in 2015 for an undisclosed amount, but Burtin claimed in a press release that he was greatly pleased with the $1.7 billion rubber product manufacturer’s purchase.

Now Burtin’s Marietta mansion, a palatial 2.2-acre estate, is on the market for a whopping $8.5 million.

“There is nothing like it in East Cobb, or all of Atlanta for that matter,” Keller Williams listing agent Cyndi Contrucci told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The finishes and details are all the very highest level of quality. Every inch of the home was thoughtfully considered and no expense was spared. For example, the ceiling in the terrace level is hand carved from wood. Skilled artisans spent six months, carving to exact specifications. The details are amazing. Every time I walk in, I notice something I haven’t noticed before. It is in one of the highest rated school districts with low Cobb county taxes, yet you are on this large lot with complete privacy.”

Built in 2004, the mansion features three sprawling floors of living space including seven lavish bedrooms and nine stunning bathrooms. An indoor elevator is nearby for easy access to every level.

There is a separate pool house outside featuring a full kitchen and guest suite. Just behind that, the estate features a tennis court. Inside and out, it’s an opulent palace full of luxurious surprises.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

