Buckhead’s top home sales for 2023 totaled over $61 million, most bought in cash

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
Atlanta mansions have been selling well in 2023

The high-end housing market in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood has been booming this year. The top 10 Buckhead mansion sales for the first half of 2023, as reported by local realtor Ben Hirsh, have already totaled over $61 million. From West Paces Ferry Road to Davis Drive, the 10 most stunning Buckhead home sales of the year are a sight to see.

The most expensive home sold in Buckhead for 2023 remains February’s sale of the late businessman and philanthropist Charlie Loudermilk’s estate. Loudermilk passed away in 2022 at the age of 95. The 14,847-square-foot home was initially listed for $9,150,000, but ultimately sold for $8,600,000. All the same, the palatial seven bedroom and eight bathroom home has remained the top Buckhead home sale for the year.

ExploreMariah Carey finally sells Atlanta mansion at $1.35 million loss

As pricy as Buckhead’s top sales are, many of them were reportedly purchased in cash — no mortgage needed.

“The high-end luxury market in Buckhead is showing plenty of resilience despite the market fluctuations,” Hirsh told Buckhead.com. “While the majority of homes under $4 million involve mortgages, 80% of the homes at $4 million and above are paid for in cash. This insulates these buyers from interest rate shocks and and is part of the reason that the upper end of the Buckhead market is outperforming the rest.”

A 15,500-square-foot mansion on Garmon Road took home second place, having been sold for a whopping $8,300,000. The six bedroom, eight bathroom home was built in 2015 and constructed with limestone and slate.

“Timeless in design and transitional in style,” according to the home’s listing. “It is rare to find a residence with 12′ ceilings on the main and terrace level with wide plank Walnut floors, tons of windows that capture property views in the front and back of the property. Breathtaking kitchen, breakfast, family and loggia have views of the front of the property and the back by the pool. Double quartzite islands with custom cabinetry by Kingdom.”

ExploreMassive Atlanta mansion lists for $6.8 million

To see a full list of Buckhead’s top 10 home sales, check out Buckhead.com.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

