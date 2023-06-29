Georgia MLB legend Buster Posey lists $3.9 million ‘resort’ estate

Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey, a Georgia native, has placed his Johns Creek mansion on the market. The legendary San Francisco Giants catcher’s 8,450-square-foot home is listed with Around Atlanta Realty at $3,850,000. It features six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The home, however, is just one piece of the sprawling 6.54-acre estate.

“The flat, usable acreage boasts a stunning, heated pool featuring a waterfall, sun shelf, and hot tub, a brand new state of the art putting green, a covered outdoor kitchen, and ample patio seating including a retractable screened porch,” the home’s online listing said. “This property provides a luxurious, resort feel in the comfort of your own backyard.”

Built in 1992, Posey’s Georgia looks stunning following over $500,000 in upgrades.

“Inside, the open floor plan showcases a gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, marble countertops, an oversized walk-in pantry, a breakfast nook, and a keeping room with a double-sided fireplace,” according to the home’s listing. “Off the kitchen, the family room features a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with built-ins on both sides along with an impressive, barreled ceiling all with spectacular views of the pool and luscious backyard.

“The oversized main bedroom and en suite is tucked away on the first floor with separate his/her closets, separate vanities, a stackable washer and dryer, a double shower, and a soaking tub. Additionally, 3 spacious bedrooms, each with their own private bathroom, await upstairs. The terrace level provides wonderful space for guests with a full kitchen, large living room area, as well as a bedroom, bunkroom, exercise room, 2 full bathrooms, and ample storage space.”

The estate also features an attached two-car garage, a detached luxury showroom garage connected to a pool house and a separate three-car garage.

