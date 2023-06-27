BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen after crash killed 2 on Ga. 400 North in Roswell
Disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh's country estate sells for $3.9 million

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago
Alex Murdaugh’s South Carolina mansion comes with 1,772 acres of space

Disgraced former attorney and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s South Carolina property, a 1,772-acre hunting estate, has sold for $3.9 million. Sold by the Crosby Land Company, the massive property features a 5,725-square-foot home that was constructed in 2011. The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a separate 1,140-square-foot guest house. Locally, the property is known as the Moselle Farm — a sprawling landscape that features over 2.5 miles of river frontage and a 20-acre dove field complete with dead wire and parameter fencing.

“The location, ecosystem, and water features make this an ideal candidate for a conservation easement,” Crosby Land Company’s listing said. “The next owner may be the beneficiary of considerable tax advantages that may be available through the donation of an easement. This is truly a top-tier property, complete with all the improvements and amenities one would expect from a high-end sporting property with little or no deferred maintenance cost.”

As reported by CBS News, the proceeds from the sale of Murdaugh’s property will go to his family’s surviving son and to victims of a 2019 boat crash involving Murdaugh’s late son, Paul.

Murdaugh was convicted for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul. The murders and subsequent trial of the South Carolina lawyer captured the attention of the nation, leading to the Netflix series “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.” Sentenced to life in prison, Murdaugh still faces a separate trial related to numerous financial crimes, ranging from fraud to money laundering.

During the murder trail, prosecutors claimed the lawyer had killed his wife and son to buy himself time after fearing that his alleged financial crimes would be revealed.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

