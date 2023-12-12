Casper is one of five dogs currently nominated for People’s Choice Pup as well, a segment of the Farm Dog of the Year program in which the general public is permitted to vote online. Those interested in voting for Casper can do so here.

“Members of the public are invited to vote online for their favorite dog in the People’s Choice Pup contest as part of the overall competition,” according to the initiative’s website. “The People’s Choice Pup will win bragging rights and a $1,000 cash prize from Purina. The winner of People’s Choice Pup, along with the Farm Dog of the Year and runners-up, will be announced in January at the American Farm Bureau Convention.”

While the Great Pyrenees successful defended his herd from the coyotes, Casper suffered tears and cuts to his body. After receiving a severe injury, his tail had to be amputated.

“It was not how we wished things had gone, but we’re glad he made it,” Casper’s owner John Wierwille told The Washington Post. “He was doing his job, and that’s what I think everybody appreciates about him.”