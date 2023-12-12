Casper, a Great Pyrenees, first made headlines back in Nov. 2022. The Georgia sheepdog faced down a pack of coyotes in defense of his pregnant partner and the sheep on his farm. Casper killed eight of the 11 coyotes before the hungry pack decided to give up the hunt. Now Georgia’s bravest sheepdog is up for the Farm Bureau’s Farm Dog of the Year.
“The Farm Dog of the Year contest celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across America,” according to the initiative’s website. “Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2024 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, supported by Purina.”
Casper is one of five dogs currently nominated for People’s Choice Pup as well, a segment of the Farm Dog of the Year program in which the general public is permitted to vote online. Those interested in voting for Casper can do so here.
“Members of the public are invited to vote online for their favorite dog in the People’s Choice Pup contest as part of the overall competition,” according to the initiative’s website. “The People’s Choice Pup will win bragging rights and a $1,000 cash prize from Purina. The winner of People’s Choice Pup, along with the Farm Dog of the Year and runners-up, will be announced in January at the American Farm Bureau Convention.”
While the Great Pyrenees successful defended his herd from the coyotes, Casper suffered tears and cuts to his body. After receiving a severe injury, his tail had to be amputated.
“It was not how we wished things had gone, but we’re glad he made it,” Casper’s owner John Wierwille told The Washington Post. “He was doing his job, and that’s what I think everybody appreciates about him.”
About the Author