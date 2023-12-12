Georgia sheepdog nominated for Farm Dog of the Year after protecting flock from coyotes

You can vote for Casper in Farm Bureau’s Farm Dog of the Year program

Life
By
39 minutes ago

Casper, a Great Pyrenees, first made headlines back in Nov. 2022. The Georgia sheepdog faced down a pack of coyotes in defense of his pregnant partner and the sheep on his farm. Casper killed eight of the 11 coyotes before the hungry pack decided to give up the hunt. Now Georgia’s bravest sheepdog is up for the Farm Bureau’s Farm Dog of the Year.

“The Farm Dog of the Year contest celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across America,” according to the initiative’s website. “Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2024 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, supported by Purina.”

ExploreZombies not included: ‘Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus renting out Georgia home

Casper is one of five dogs currently nominated for People’s Choice Pup as well, a segment of the Farm Dog of the Year program in which the general public is permitted to vote online. Those interested in voting for Casper can do so here.

“Members of the public are invited to vote online for their favorite dog in the People’s Choice Pup contest as part of the overall competition,” according to the initiative’s website. “The People’s Choice Pup will win bragging rights and a $1,000 cash prize from Purina. The winner of People’s Choice Pup, along with the Farm Dog of the Year and runners-up, will be announced in January at the American Farm Bureau Convention.”

While the Great Pyrenees successful defended his herd from the coyotes, Casper suffered tears and cuts to his body. After receiving a severe injury, his tail had to be amputated.

ExploreHawks center Clint Capela puts his Houston home on the market

“It was not how we wished things had gone, but we’re glad he made it,” Casper’s owner John Wierwille told The Washington Post. “He was doing his job, and that’s what I think everybody appreciates about him.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
sa