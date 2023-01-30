Lisa Loring, TV’s original Wednesday Addams, dies at 64

Loring returned as Wednesday for the 1977 television film “Halloween with the New Addams Family.” Her portrayal served as an inspiration to Jenna Ortega, who stars as the character on the Netflix series “Wednesday.”

“I paid homage to Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday Addams. I did a little bit of her shuffle that she does,” Ortega said last month on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Loring, who had two daughters, also appeared on multiple episodes of “Barnaby Jones” in the late 1970s and “As the World Turns” during the early ‘80s.

“She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams,” Jacobson wrote. “Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge.”