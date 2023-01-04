Figure skater performs Wednesday Addams-inspired routine

Netflix’s hit show “Wednesday” has reached over 5 billion minutes viewed since its debut in November. Now, one of its most beloved scenes has inspired a Russian figure skater.
The peculiar moves from Wednesday’s instantly iconic dance scene were translated for the ice by 16-year-old Kamila Valieva, who performed her version of the dance at the Russian Figure Skating Championships.
While fans eagerly await news of a second season, the first season’s dance scene has gone viral, with fans and social media influencers alike posting their own versions, using the hashtag #WednesdayDance.
Ortega, who recently came under fire after admitting she performed the scene while sick with COVID, said she was “inspired by goth dance from the ‘80s,” along with Wednesday’s original shuffle from the 1960s show, and rock icons Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Valieva, meanwhile, is a force on the ice. At the Beijing Olympics last year, she became the first woman in history to land a quadruple jump — at the age of 15.
While her moves were impressive, she did face a bit of controversy after she failed a drug test. Valieva claims the positive result was caused by heart medication she takes. The testing dispute is currently under review; if the original result stands, she could be banned from Olympic competition through 2026.
