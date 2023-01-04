BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: EF0 tornado confirmed in Coweta County
ajc logo
X

Figure skater performs Wednesday Addams-inspired routine

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago
Look again: That’s not Jenna Ortega crushing it on the ice; it’s skater Kamila Valieva.

Netflix’s hit show “Wednesday” has reached over 5 billion minutes viewed since its debut in November. Now, one of its most beloved scenes has inspired a Russian figure skater.

The peculiar moves from Wednesday’s instantly iconic dance scene were translated for the ice by 16-year-old Kamila Valieva, who performed her version of the dance at the Russian Figure Skating Championships.

WNeither Netflix or Wednesday creators have confirmed a season two. While fans wait for the news, they’ve made the school dance scene go viral using the hashtag #WednesdayDance.nute routine.W

While fans eagerly await news of a second season, the first season’s dance scene has gone viral, with fans and social media influencers alike posting their own versions, using the hashtag #WednesdayDance.

Ortega, who recently came under fire after admitting she performed the scene while sick with COVID, said she was “inspired by goth dance from the ‘80s,” along with Wednesday’s original shuffle from the 1960s show, and rock icons Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Explore5 iconic Barbara Walters moments

Valieva, meanwhile, is a force on the ice. At the Beijing Olympics last year, she became the first woman in history to land a quadruple jump — at the age of 15.

ExploreHere’s everything new to streaming this month

While her moves were impressive, she did face a bit of controversy after she failed a drug test. Valieva claims the positive result was caused by heart medication she takes. The testing dispute is currently under review; if the original result stands, she could be banned from Olympic competition through 2026.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?2h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
4h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2h ago

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos
7h ago

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
4h ago
The Latest

OPINION: Changing habits is hard until you find the right strategy
4h ago
5 iconic Barbara Walters moments
21h ago
Here’s everything new to streaming this month
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
20h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top