Elvis Presley’s childhood home is up for auction

Elvis Presley’s childhood home in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he lived with his family for two years in the 1940′s is currently up for auction.
The house has been located in East Tupelo, Mississippi, for almost a century, until it was “meticulously dismantled” in 2017, and it’s now ready to be reassembled in a location of the auction winner’s choice.
The sale will be hosted by Rockhurst Auctions, who said about the house in a press release that it is, “an incredibly special and nearly unprecedented opportunity in the collecting world.”
First built in the 1920′s by Elvis’ great uncle, Noah Presley, the blue and white home was originally built for his son. Elvis was born just around the corner from the house, and he moved in when he was about ten.
Though Elvis moved around a lot as a child, this is the first home of his to be put up for auction, according to Rockhurst.
The dismantled parts of the house are currently being kept in an American Hauler NightHawk Trailer, which the auction winner will be able to keep along with their new home, as well as a hour-long documentary about the home dismantling process.
About the Author