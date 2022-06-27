How true to life is Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis?’

Did Elvis really go to jail for indecency after a performance?

In the movie, after Elvis is arrested for indecency after disobeying a police chief’s orders to not even “wiggle a finger” during a performance, Colonel Parker gives Elvis the option to enlist in the military to get out of prison time. However, this is categorically untrue, as Elvis went into military service because he was drafted, like many others at the time.

Although his reason for enlisting was misrepresented in the movie, Colonel Parker did capitalize on Elvis’s service to present him as an “all-American boy.”

Explore Presley family praises new Elvis biopic after Memphis premiere

Did Elvis really go to Black Pentecostal tent revivals as a child in Memphis?

In the movie, Luhrmann shows a young Elvis at a Black tent revival service, suggesting that’s where he learned to dance and got his iconic wiggle.

While it is possible that Elvis experienced this during his childhood in Memphis’ Black neighborhoods, there is no proof that he visited any tent revivals specifically. However, it is known that he sometimes attended East Trigg Baptist Church, an all-Black congregation, to hear gospel music.

Did Elvis really fire Colonel Tom Parker onstage during his Vegas residency?

One of the film’s most dramatic scenes show’s Elvis drunkenly calling out his manager from the stage, essentially telling him he knows about all the lies the Colonel told him and then firing him.

While this event never happened, it is reminiscent of a time when Elvis called out Barron Hilton from the stage during one of his performances at the Hilton for firing an employee that Elvis had become close to. That same night, Elvis did fire Parker.