WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it's no longer emergency
Cardi B did the spicy TikTok recipe challenge for Offset

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
Fans got a peek at the star’s no-makeup, just hanging in the kitchen life

Cardi B is going viral after taking on the spicy TikTok recipe challenge for her husband Offset. Trying a new recipe for the spicy bowl challenge — and giving fans a rare glimpse of herself without her makeup — Cardi B crafted a dish that sent her daughter running. But Offset was impressed.

“What up y’all, it’s your girl, Cardi B,” the star said on TikTok. “My man been asking me to do this trendy spicy bowl s--t. So, I’m going to do it for him.”

Offset seemed skeptical as Cardi was cooking the dish, but ultimately decided to give the spicy bowl a try.

“Okay, this is the final product,” Cardi B said. “Now, it’s time for the taster to taste.”

@iamcardib

Soooo i did the viral spicybowl for my baby 🌶️HOPE YALL TRY IT!!

♬ original sound - Cardi B
“It’s good,” Offset announced, seemingly surprised. “I f--k with it. I’ll put this s--t in a soup.”

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, had a less positive experience with the dish — she ran away screaming after taking a bite.

The spicy bowl TikTok recipe featured two Big Mama pickled sausages, massive amounts of hot sauce, red pepper flakes, chopped pickles, pickle juice, jalapeño peppers, jalapeño pepper juice, peperonchini, peperonchini juice, banana peppers, banana pepper juice, smoked paprika, blackened seasoning, Old Bay seasoning and a few boiled eggs.

@iamcardib

Hey yall …..A glimse of a regular day as BELCALIS and not CARDI B!!

♬ original sound - Cardi B
“We need more Cardi, Offset and family content,” one user commented on the video.

Old Bay Seasoning got in the action as well, commenting “*adds recipe to OLD BAY website.”

Many of the viral video’s top comments featured excited fans surprised to see Cardi B, without makeup, giving them a view into her normal life. However, the “WAP” star has been active on TikTok lately, offering her fans a glimpse into the more mundane parts of her life. Most recently, she took to the platform to take her fans through a “regular day” in her household.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

