Cardi B did the spicy TikTok recipe challenge for Offset

“It’s good,” Offset announced, seemingly surprised. “I f--k with it. I’ll put this s--t in a soup.”

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, had a less positive experience with the dish — she ran away screaming after taking a bite.

The spicy bowl TikTok recipe featured two Big Mama pickled sausages, massive amounts of hot sauce, red pepper flakes, chopped pickles, pickle juice, jalapeño peppers, jalapeño pepper juice, peperonchini, peperonchini juice, banana peppers, banana pepper juice, smoked paprika, blackened seasoning, Old Bay seasoning and a few boiled eggs.

“We need more Cardi, Offset and family content,” one user commented on the video.

Old Bay Seasoning got in the action as well, commenting “*adds recipe to OLD BAY website.”

Many of the viral video’s top comments featured excited fans surprised to see Cardi B, without makeup, giving them a view into her normal life. However, the “WAP” star has been active on TikTok lately, offering her fans a glimpse into the more mundane parts of her life. Most recently, she took to the platform to take her fans through a “regular day” in her household.