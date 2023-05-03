Atlanta ranks as a top spot for... naked gardening

Just above Atlanta, Austin, Texas took, the second highest spot and Miami, Florida, was ranked as the best city in the country for nude gardening.

LawnStarter’s report did come with a few caveats: Most notably, it is important that gardeners know their local laws before attempting any nude gardening outdoors. Public indecency is illegal in Atlanta, and a first offense is a misdemeanor.

“This year marks the third time LawnStarter has ranked America’s biggest cities on naked gardening-friendliness, and it turns out Uncle Sam is still a bit of a prude,” the company reported. “Not much has changed in the legal landscape when it comes to public nudity.

“As mentioned earlier, exposing more than your green thumb outside your home is generally not allowed in the U.S. However, an actual violation depends on a prosecutor’s interpretation of “indecent exposure,” a fuzzy nether region of the law. The language used around this topic in many state laws is vague and mostly targets those who are intentionally lewd.”

LawnStarter consequently only ranked the highest ranked cities as friendly to nudists.

“So, although many more cities technically allow a Full Monty outdoors, we credited only a handful of cities that news and legal information sources have singled out as ‘nudist-friendly,’” the company reported. “They include Seattle, the birthplace of World Naked Gardening Day and home to the holiday’s cofounder Mark Storey.”