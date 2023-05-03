Georgia man creates UFO lawn display, cites his own alien encounter

A few years later, Nelson said he had another alien encounter — this time in Sardis.

“I’ve been in there and I have been examined and they’re very nice to me. I was elevated from the truck out,” Nelson said. “They are gray, not green,” he added.

“He said he’s not there to harm me,” Nelson said. “He wanted to do an examination, I was going to be probed.”

Jack Johnson, a friend of Nelson’s for more than 40 years, said he believes the Georgia man saw what he claimed to see. “It sounds crazy, but the crazy ones are going to be the ones who don’t believe,” he told Channel 6. “I believe his story. He never lied to me.”