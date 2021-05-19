Atlanta a top 20 city for basketball fans, according to analysis

Basketball is the second most popular sport in the U.S., losing only to football. But what makes one city better than others for the sport?

“Top-performing teams, revenues and traditions are all part of the equation, of course, but there’s simply no game without the fans,” the financial website WalletHub wrote. “The city itself should encourage attendance and engagement, too. That means, for instance, making stadiums accessible or keeping ticket-costs affordable — at least for a time.”