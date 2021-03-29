Georgia once again in top 20 of WalletHub’s most stressed states

If you’re looking for a practically stress-free life, consider moving to South Dakota, which scored just 28.75 and was No. 50 for family-related stress.

If moving isn’t an option, then know you live in the 17th most stressed state in U.S., with a score of 47.86. Georgia ranked:

Work-related stress: 32

Money-related stress: 18

Family-related stress: 13

Health- and safety-related stress: 14

The Peach State tied with Arkansas for the fifth-lowest credit card scores and ranked fifth for fewest psychologists per capita.

“Acknowledge to yourself that it is a difficult time,” Kenneth Rice, an endowed professor at the College of Education & Human Development at Georgia State University, told WalletHub. “That may sound obvious but often we are better able to focus on other people than ourselves. The point is to pay attention to us too, to recognize when we are having a rough time rather than sweep that under the rug.”

Rice is also co-director of the Center for the Study of Stress, Trauma and Resilience Counseling and Psychological Services.

“Stress management is not a one-size-fits-all thing, so it is good to have a variety of options and give them a fair test before deciding what does and does not work. Some strategies might be different, as well, depending on different stressors,” Rice said.

Rice recommends maintaining relationships, practicing gratitude and physical activity among strategies to manage your stress.

You can read the full report here.