Nation’s happiest cities nowhere near Atlanta, WalletHub finds

You might live in North Dakota home to Nos. 2 (Bismarck) and 3 (Fargo) on WalletHub’s annual ranking of the happiest cities in the U.S.

For its analysis, WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities — including the 150 most populated, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key dimensions: emotional & physical well-being, income & employment, and community & environment.