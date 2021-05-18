ajc logo
Game 1 of Hawks-Knicks series will be Sunday

Houston Rockets forward Cameron Reynolds (left) tries to block Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half Sunday, May 16, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks won the regular season finale 124-95. (Ben Gray/AP)
Credit: Ben Gray

By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Although the play-in tournament runs through Friday, the league announced Tuesday an outline of first-round playoff games.

The first round begins Saturday after the seventh and eighth seeds are settled by the play-in tournament.

The first game between the Hawks and Knicks will be played Sunday. New York, the No. 4 seed in the East, has homecourt advantage. Atlanta is the No. 5 seed.

Other games Sunday include, the East’s No. 8 seed facing top-seeded Philadelphia. In the West, the No. 7 seed will play No. 2 Phoenix; and No. 1 seed Utah will face the 8th seeded team.

On Saturday, the East’s No. 3 seed Milwaukee will play No. 6 seed Miami; and the No. 7 seed will play Brooklyn. In the West, No. 5 seed Dallas will play No. 4 seed L.A. Clippers; and No. 6 seed Portland will play No. 3 seed Denver.

Tipoff times will be released later.

