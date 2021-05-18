Game 1 of Hawks-Knicks series will be Sunday

Although the play-in tournament runs through Friday, the league announced Tuesday an outline of first-round playoff games.
The first round begins Saturday after the seventh and eighth seeds are settled by the play-in tournament.
The first game between the Hawks and Knicks will be played Sunday. New York, the No. 4 seed in the East, has homecourt advantage. Atlanta is the No. 5 seed.
Other games Sunday include, the East’s No. 8 seed facing top-seeded Philadelphia. In the West, the No. 7 seed will play No. 2 Phoenix; and No. 1 seed Utah will face the 8th seeded team.
On Saturday, the East’s No. 3 seed Milwaukee will play No. 6 seed Miami; and the No. 7 seed will play Brooklyn. In the West, No. 5 seed Dallas will play No. 4 seed L.A. Clippers; and No. 6 seed Portland will play No. 3 seed Denver.
Tipoff times will be released later.