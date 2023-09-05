Make some art: Things to do with grandkids this week

You and your grandchildren may already be enthusiastic amateur artists, or one or all of you may need a bit of a push to appreciate the fulfillment and relaxation of viewing or creating artwork.

Atlanta is an area that promotes and inspires the arts. Here are four golden opportunities to participate in the local art scene:

Stone Mountain Park Yellow Daisy Festival

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10, admission free with $20 parking, Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

See an impressive diversity of regional arts and crafts in a festival format featuring shopping, kids activities, and tempting foods.

The gig features hundreds of regional artists and some crafters make their work extra accessible to young viewers with demonstrations on site. Grandparents might enjoy the vintage village and the beer garden is appealing, too.

It’s a bustling event, so plan to stay a while, wear sunscreen, bring water and be prepared to share the fun with tens of thousands of other folks.

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Scheduled visits starting at 10 a.m. weekdays, 9:30 a.m. weekends through 8 p.m., Sept. 6-10, $23.90 and up for kids 4-12 and $33.90 students, seniors and military, Exhibition Hub Atlanta Art Center, 5660 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville.

Capture the imagination of a teen or tween and gift yourself a bucket list experience with this 360-degree digital art exhibit that allows you to immerse yourself in the art of Vincent van Gogh.

Plan extra time to absorb the impact of the art and the artist and to discuss it with your companions afterward.

Buy tickets here.

Explore 5 activities to embrace your inner child

Conyers Coffee-Sip and Paint

12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday or Sunday, September 9 or 10, $30 each, two ticket minimum, Starbucks, 1515 HWY 138 SE, Conyers.

Buddy up with one of the young art aficionados in the family for this all-ages paint and coffee event. Local artists are on hand to teach painting techniques, and the admission cost includes a Starbucks gift card to spend as you like and canvas, brushes and paint.

If the adults want to come back alone during the school week, there are also weekday sessions at the same time.

Register and purchase tickets here.