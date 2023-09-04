Keep the grandkids entertained: 6 activities to stay busy in September

Kids are back to school, but there is still plenty to do around Atlanta in September. Whether you’re looking for one more special event to bring your grandkids to, or simply want to venture out and sample the local culture, these events will have you covered.

Entertain the grandkids

Movies on the Square

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept.14. Free admission. The Plaza at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta. 404-879-2250. colonysquare.com/events/movies-on-the-square

This complimentary, outdoor event puts family-favorite movies up on the jumbo screen. Pending good weather, set out chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie. Seating is first come, and no outside food or beverage is permitted. However, takeout is available from the onsite restaurant. This is a recurring event throughout the late spring and early fall. This month’s movie is “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.”

Disney on Ice

Showtimes vary by date with multiple shows on certain days. Wednesday, Sept. 20-Saturday, Sept. 23. Tickets start at $20. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000. statefarmarena.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-fall-2023

As part of the Disney100 celebration, this performance features the most Disney characters on ice in a single show ever. Raya, Elsa, Anna, Tiana, Aladdin and more join Mickey Mouse and his crew on the ice as they sing and skate their way through familiar stories full of dreams coming true. There’s even an ice escape, stunts, special effects, and acrobatics to complement the figure skating.

Explore 5 activities to embrace your inner child

Enjoy the local cuisine

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival – Tasting Tents

7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22; 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. $125 per day for general admission or $300 for general admission, all-weekend pass. VIP tickets are also available. Attendees must be at least 21. Historic Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. atlfoodandwinefestival.com/tasting-tents

Take a culinary trip around the South with 50 different tasting stations that include food and drinks. Meet local chefs and check out special events, demos and entertainment. You can vote in the mixologist competition, dance to live music, and even celebrate tailgating cuisine as the final day culminates with a food and sports theme.

Roswell Wine Festival

5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. $55 for Sunday wine seminar, $60 for general admission in advance, and $110 for VIP tickets. Saturday is a VIP-only event and VIP ticket holders can enter an hour early on Sunday. Attendees must be at least 21. Historic Roswell, along Canton Street, Roswell. roswellwinefestival.com

Spend Sunday sampling over 150 different wines as you walk down Canton Street. Restaurants along and around the strip will also be out with food to try. For those who attend Saturday’s VIP event, or purchase a VIP ticket for Sunday, you’ll have access to the VIP tent. Here you can try over 35 premium wines and sample extra bites from local eateries. Local bands will accompany this event with live music and you’ll also walk away with a commemorative glass.

Credit: From duluthfallfestival.org Credit: From duluthfallfestival.org

Explore an Atlanta community

Peachtree Corners Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. Free admission and free parking. Peachtree Corners Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. peachtreecornersfestival.com

For a local event that appeals to the whole family, check out the Peachtree Corners Festival. Over a single weekend, you can check out two classic car shows, an arts and crafts fair, and a variety of artists performing on the musical stage. There’s also a kids’ area with bubbles, sand art, face painting and more. This event is in its 12th year and will also feature food and drinks.

Duluth Fall Festival

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1. Free admission. Downtown Duluth, 3142 Hill Street NW, Duluth. 1-855-385-8841. duluthfallfestival.org

It’s a packed schedule at the Duluth Fall Festival. This community celebration includes opening ceremonies, a parade, a 5K qualifier for the Peachtree Road Race, and two stages of performers. There are games, rides, and a carnival alongside over 375 booths, food vendors, and other entertainment. For those who want to take a piece of the festival home with them, there are custom shirts, memorabilia, and an auction for festival decorations on the last day.