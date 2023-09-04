5 activities to embrace your inner child

In and around Atlanta, there’s no shortage of fun events for you to enjoy

A“Black Panther” concert, a Jurassic World exhibition, and an alpaca farm are just a few places you can go that may help you reconnect to your inner child.

Below are several choices to consider.

Return to Wakanda with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

From Sept. 15 to 17, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will perform the music from Marvel’s “Black Panther” live as you watch the movie inside Atlanta Symphony Hall.

Anthony Parnther will be conducting. He has headed the Hollywood Studio Symphony for movies and shows like “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” “Fargo,” and “American Dad,” among several other well-known movies and shows.

Tickets start at $39.50. Call 404-733-4800 for more information.

Explore culture with JapanFest

Make Japanese candy, learn the art of karate, participate in pottery, listen to Japanese fusion music, and more at JapanFest, occurring Sept. 16-Sep. 17.

This festival allows you to learn about Japanese culture and traditions in a hands-on and creative way. It will also feature live performances, Japanese food, and the chance to see the Omikoshi ceremony.

It will be at the Gas Convention Center in Duluth. Tickets are $20 at the door. Call 404-842-0736 for more information.

Walk with the dinosaurs at the ‘Jurassic World’ exhibition

Inspired by the iconic movie, Fever’s “Jurassic World: The Exhibition” at Pullman Yards is a one-of-a-kind experience.

You can walk among giant, menacing dinosaurs such as the T-Rex and Brachiosaurus behind the gates of Jurassic World. The event is also wheelchair accessible, and people of all ages are encouraged to join in on the expedition.

There are several opportunities to catch the exhibition this month, and Fever has extended the exhibition through Nov. 12 due to such popular demand.

Adults over 65, children 3-15, and student tickets start at $26.99. Tickets start at $31.99 for people ages 16 and up. Children under 3 get free admission. Contact Pullman Yards at pullmanyards.com/contact for more information.

Hang out with some alpacas

Yes, really. Just under 25 miles west of Atlanta is Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch, a scenic spot in Powder Springs where you can have a 60-minute alpaca experience.

Take a guided tour through the barn and learn some history and facts about the fuzzy animals. Experiences start at $60 for up to four guests. Contact the ranch at 404-360-6030 or email at lostmountainalpacaranch@gmail.com.

Get spooky and with ‘The Shining’

Revisit a classic from your childhood or teenage years by seeing an opera adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Shining” at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta!

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 1 on the Coca-Cola Stage, the famous story will be performed with the Atlanta Opera. Balcony tickets start at $25, and teenagers get in for $10.

The theater has plenty of accessible features as well, such as assisted listening devices, captioned performances after the show, elevators, wheelchair-friendly seating, and more. Call 404-733-4600 for information.