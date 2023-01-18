Navigating the sometimes murky waters of an online marketplace

Getting rid of that antique dresser you’ve had since it was handed down to you?
Looking for a mid-century modern console for your apartment, or some Spode dishes to complete your set?
More and more people are turning to public online forums such as Facebook Marketplace to buy or sell everything from clothing to furniture and from jewelry to appliances.
But using such a public forum to exchange goods and money can be tricky and sometimes unsafe. Not everyone can be trusted. Here are a few tips that could help ensure an efficient, safe transaction.
- If you’re selling an item and someone messages you about availability or to confirm they’d like to buy it, take the time to look at their profile. According to Reader’s Digest, fraudsters may use fake profiles to lure potential victims. Does the person have lots of friends and has been on social media for a long time? That’s a good sign. Be wary of those who recently set up an account and only have one photo and one friend. That’s the telltale sign of a bot or scammer.
- Don’t be quick to give out your phone number. In many cases, scammers will message you immediately after you list an item pretending to be interested in buying it, and ask for a phone number. There’s no reason to give out your number when messaging will suffice for most transactions. Don’t fall for lines such as “I need to send you a verification code” or “I don’t use the app that often. I would rather text.” Online technology publication MUO says this is a one-time transaction. You don’t owe the buyer or seller any personal information.
- If you’re a buyer, don’t hesitate to ask for additional photos of an item, measurements, or if something is damaged. Oftentimes sellers will forget to include certain information or intentionally omit information. Get all the info you need before agreeing to buy. Business Insider says if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- Cash is king. Many people who conduct transactions in the online marketplace will prefer cash as payment. Don’t be offended if they do. Most people feel safer working with cash. Sometimes to make it easier, either the buyer or seller can request payments through trusted payment methods such Venmo, Cash App and PayPal, which immediately alert the recipient that payment has been made. This isn’t unusual and can be convenient for both parties. The Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Advice suggests avoiding paying using direct bank transfers.
- Whenever possible, don’t give out your address. MUO advises against allowing strangers access to your home. There are transactions in which the buyer must come to your home to pick up an item. But in most cases, the fewer strangers who know where you live, the better. If you can possibly meet to exchange the item away from your home — even if it’s nearby — do that. Avoid telling people you live alone or you’re rarely at home.
- If someone has to come to your home, independent home site Apartment Therapy suggests making sure a friend, roommate or partner is with you. Even if someone sounds kind in their messages, it’s still a good idea to have company if a stranger will be at — and especially inside — your home. If necessary, you could ask a neighbor to come over for the duration of the transaction.
- When meeting to exchange items and money, Facebook’s safety recommendations suggest always picking a well-lit, public place — such as a grocery store, park or bank parking lot — at a time when lots of people will be around. And take a friend with you. Some communities have designated exchange spots that are well-lit and monitored by cameras around the clock.
- Trust your instincts. If the communication with a buyer or seller just doesn’t feel comfortable, you’re free to say “I’m sorry, I’ve decided to go with someone else,” and end the conversation there. Never allow yourself to feel pressured to buy or sell at a certain price, have someone come to your home, or meet somewhere you don’t feel safe. MUO says if you suspect something isn’t right about a transaction, cancel it and find another buyer or seller.
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
The Latest