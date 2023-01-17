Music in Atlanta: 11 concerts to see from funk to classic rock

Abraxas - Santana Tribute Band

Fronted by guitarist Antonelli, Abraxas is a group of six musicians that perform a musical tribute to Carlos Santana, playing many of the iconic guitarist’s greatest hits.

7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20.

Eddie’s Attic, 515-B N McDonough St., Decatur.

Tickets are $20 for general admission. Table reservations are also available. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Yesterday - A Tribute to The Beatles

Performing the music of The Beatles since 2001, Yesterday - A Tribute to The Beatles takes audiences down a long road of music and memories with many unforgettable songs that defined a generation.

8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20,

Gas South Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

Tickets range from $27-$52 and are available online at axs.com.

Cleveland P. Jones: Songs in the Key of Stevie

Songs In The Key Of Stevie is a tribute to the legendary music of Stevie Wonder. Zion Wilson performs a soulful mix of Wonder’s music that fans of soul and R&B will love.

8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20,

Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $22 to $25 and are available online at axs.com.

Zoso - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin’s electric live show atmosphere is recreated by Zoso, who captures the spirit of the original band not only through the songs but by their appearance and playing styles.

8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21.

Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $35 to $45 and are available at livenation.com.

Explore ALTA leagues offer camaraderie and competition for senior tennis players

Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute featuring The Ray Howard Band

Experience the music that made Earth, Wind & Fire a legendary band including such hits as “September,” “Let’s Groove,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “After The Love Has Gone.”

9:55 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27.

MadLife Stage and Studios, 8722 Main St, Woodstock.

Tickets range from $24.50-$34.50 and are available online at eventbrite.com.

Tribute - a celebration of The Allman Brothers Band

The Allman Brothers Band is an iconic part of music history. This Atlanta-based tribute group has been recreating the ABB sound since 2013 thanks to their vintage equipment.

8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.

Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $20 and are available at axs.com.

Explore Barry Manilow coming to Atlanta for first time since 2017

Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees

Audiences can expect all the huge hits and sing (and dance) along to beloved songs from the Bee Gees’ lengthy discography including “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.”

8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28.

Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Rd NE, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $ 29 to $64 and are available online at concerts.livenation.com.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

The Boss! One of the true icons of American music, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band take audiences back to a time when it really meant something to rock with hits such as “Born In The USA,” “Dancing In The Dark” and others.

7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3.

State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $240 to $349 and are available online at ticketmaster.com.

On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

For Eagles fans, there’s nothing quite like that easy, classic rock sound and five-part harmonies. On the Border captures that sound and helps audiences relive the glory days of California rock.

7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4.

MadLife Stage and Studios, 8722 Main St, Woodstock.

Tickets range from $24.50-$34.50 and are available online at eventbrite.com.

The Wildflowers - Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers brought an iconic voice and sound to rock music. The Wildflowers recreate that sound and bring back great memories for those who love the music.

8:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10.

Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta.

Tickets range from $20-$25 and are available online at axs.com.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.