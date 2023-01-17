Berry College offers a variety of classes through senior scholars program

This semester, the program is offering 17 unique courses, taught both by Berry College faculty and members of the Rome community.

Courses feature a wide range in topics, such as watercolor painting, journaling, Spanish language, and literature. There is also a selection of health and wellness courses including pickleball, yoga, dance, and nutrition.

Some specific courses include Exploring Historic Berry, Introduction to Drawing, Watercolors II, Understanding Viruses: The Basics of Virology, Gentle Yoga, Pickleball 101 and 102, Book Club: “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, Red Capes and Blue Beards: Fairytales Uncloaked, Heart Healthy Eating, Tappercize and Conversational Spanish.

There are even a couple opportunities for scholars to enjoy the history and sights at Berry College. There will be a Lunch and Learn about the history of weaving at Berry and a spring garden tour of the mountain top House O’ Dreams.

Most courses are held at Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum, but a few are held on the Berry College campus.

For a full course list, visit www.berry.edu/oakhill/educational-programs/senior-scholars.

Registration is open now and continues until the start of classes. Use the above link to register online. In-person registration will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 in The Martha Berry Museum, located at 24 Veterans Memorial Hwy. Rome, Ga. 30165.

