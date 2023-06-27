BreakingNews
Aging in Atlanta hosts sold-out summer event

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Panelists informed attendees about estate planning, health and more

Once again, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brought the Aging in Atlanta event to the community for a summer panel on Thursday, June 22. The event was presented by Kroger.

The sold-out crowd gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center to hear about estate planning, health and more.

The event included questions from host Jackie Choice and subscribers were encouraged to submit questions ahead of time. Attendees were also able to partake in a Q&A, enjoy a meal and stop at booths to get information on cruises, health and avoiding Medicare fraud.

The information came from Shannon Pawley, attorney & CEO at The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm, Deanna “Dee Dee” McEwen, Pharm.D., a pharmacist with Kroger Health, Atlanta Division, and Brendan Underwood outreach coordinator for Georgia Relay, each of whom has spoken at previous Aging in Atlanta events. Pawley educated attendees on the wills and trusts, McEwen spoke about medication, and Underwood spoke about the services offered by Georgia Relay, a captioned telephone service.

New panelists Samuel Ming Hin Lee, MD, Ph.D., a neurologist with Kaiser Permanente, and Robin Washington, strategic account manager, Royal Caribbean International, spoke about neurological disorders and cruise/travel information respectively.

Future Aging in Atlanta events

Don’t miss out on the Aging in Atlanta experience. This year, we’re hitting the road and hosting quarterly events across metro Atlanta. Visit ajc.com/aging for information on the remaining 2023 events schedule.

Are you interested in sponsoring or speaking at one of our next Aging in Atlanta events? Email advertising@ajc.com.

And for additional information about healthy living, things to do and more, look for Aging in Atlanta special sections in Sunday editions of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on the following dates:

  • August 13
  • September 10
  • October 8
  • November 12
  • December 10

About the Author

Kiersten Willis is a Georgia-born native specialist for the revenue content team with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Responsible for helping to fulfill sponsorships, she also works on advertorial content and manages the Aging in Atlanta special print section. She's a graduate of the University of Georgia.

