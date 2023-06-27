Aging in Atlanta hosts sold-out summer event

Once again, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brought the Aging in Atlanta event to the community for a summer panel on Thursday, June 22. The event was presented by Kroger.

The sold-out crowd gathered at the Georgia International Convention Center to hear about estate planning, health and more.

The event included questions from host Jackie Choice and subscribers were encouraged to submit questions ahead of time. Attendees were also able to partake in a Q&A, enjoy a meal and stop at booths to get information on cruises, health and avoiding Medicare fraud.

The information came from Shannon Pawley, attorney & CEO at The Estate & Asset Protection Law Firm, Deanna “Dee Dee” McEwen, Pharm.D., a pharmacist with Kroger Health, Atlanta Division, and Brendan Underwood outreach coordinator for Georgia Relay, each of whom has spoken at previous Aging in Atlanta events. Pawley educated attendees on the wills and trusts, McEwen spoke about medication, and Underwood spoke about the services offered by Georgia Relay, a captioned telephone service.

New panelists Samuel Ming Hin Lee, MD, Ph.D., a neurologist with Kaiser Permanente, and Robin Washington, strategic account manager, Royal Caribbean International, spoke about neurological disorders and cruise/travel information respectively.

