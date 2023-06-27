Movies on the cheap: Things to do with grandkids this week

While recent releases like “The Little Mermaid” musical and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” may have captured the young ones’ interests, you do have more frugal options for treating the gang to a big-screen movie.

These flicks are all family-friendly and may involve some added fun in the vicinity, like picnicking. Since they’re free or modestly priced, they also provide a low-risk way to see which kids can sit through a full-length movie.

‘Quest for Camelot’ at Aurora Cineplex Summer Family Flicks

10 a.m. and 2 p.m., weekdays June 23-29. $3 for all ages, 2 and under free. AREA 51 Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Prkwy., Roswell

Featuring the voice talents of Cary Elwes, Gary Oldman, Pierce Brosnan, and Jane Seymour, this charming tale about an adventurous girl and her pals who venture to save King Arthur with her pals will delight the whole family. Plus, there are charming songs by crooners Céline Dion and Bryan White.

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ at Ocoee branch library

2 p.m., Thursday, June 29. Free. Ocoee Library, 5090 Abbotts Bridge Rd., Johns Creek.

This is the perfect time to screen the first Indiana Jones movie amid the hubbub about the latest, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” coming to theaters this week.

If you remember the original from your younger days, be sure to share the memories along with arranging attendance and providing transportation.

‘School of Rock’ at Northside branch library

3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 29. Free. Northside branch library, 3295 Northside Pkwy NW, Atlanta.

Did that come out 20 years ago? Seems like yesterday...

This instant classic is fun for teens and adults (and maybe tweens, but parental guidance is recommended). If you’ve forgotten, “School of Rock” is the snarky film starring comedian Jack Black as a substitute who teaches the kids how to rock out during school hours.

The music will inspire new fans and nostalgia from the older folks, and perhaps some air guitar after you’re home. You can bring snacks and drinks, so consider laying in a supply of Milk Duds and other old-school favorites.

‘Back to the Future’ at Peachtree Corners Town Green

Flicks on the Green. 7 p.m., Saturday, July 1. Free. Peachtree Corners Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners.

This movie will let you enjoy the humor and seeing the young Michael J. Fox, and have plenty to talk about afterward with the grandkids. For example, did you wear Calvin Klein, ride skateboards, or drive a DeLorean, Grandpa?

This is an easy-peasy venue, too, since you’ll bring your blankets to sit on and can picnic with foods purchased from Town Green eateries. If someone loses interest, it’s not too painful to pack up and watch the end at home.