The AJC is committed to facilitating conversations on the topics important to aging in Atlanta and providing you resources to live your best senior life-especially in today’s challenging environment.

2021 marks the sixth year that we will conduct a series of educational events and produce content focused on subjects of specific interest to the 55+ community including healthy living, estate planning, navigating Medicare and things to do. This spring we will focus on some of the good things we’re taking away from 2020-new skills, new habits, as well as the things we’re most looking forward to when we return to a more normal way of life.

To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.

Spring Special Section Publication Dates

Sunday 6/6

Events

Our Spring 2021 series is complete, please check back here for the Fall 2021 series schedule later this year.