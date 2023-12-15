Six restaurants, bars set for downtown Atlanta’s forthcoming Signia hotel

Located on the Georgia World Congress Center campus, the plan for the hotel was approved in 2017, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in the travel, business and sporting industries, delaying the hotel’s construction and throwing up doubts about its ambitious size.

Despite setbacks, construction started in May 2021, and once it opens it will be the sixth-largest hotel in Atlanta and the tallest downtown hotel since the Marriott Marquis was built in 1985.

The six food and beverage concepts, which will have staggered openings in January and February 2024, include:

Capolinea

This Italian and contemporary American eatery has a hint of Atlanta in its name — Capolinea means Terminus in English, which was Atlanta’s original moniker from 1837. Led by executive sous chef Jeuel Ortiz, the fine dining restaurant is located on the hotel’s fourth floor with a bar, wrap-around skyline views and an outdoor terrace. Diners can expect antipasti, handmade pasta, steaks, parmigiana, Bolognese, a tableside martini service and house-made seasonal gelato and sorbet.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Babbit Bodner Inc. Credit: Courtesy of Babbit Bodner Inc.

Nest on Four

This sports bar offers a view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, complete with a halo board of TVs. Chef Andreas Mueller leads the concept with reimagined stadium favorites like duck sausage hot dogs, mini milkshakes and peach hand pies. There will be more than 25 beers on tap as well as wines and spirits.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Babbit Bodner Inc. Credit: Courtesy of Babbit Bodner Inc.

Homespun

Also helmed by Mueller, Homespun will offer classic Southern cuisine “with a modern twist,” according to a news release, including fried chicken biscuits, French toast Fluffernutters (peanut butter and marshmallow creme) and creole tomato shakshuka.

Highball

Highball is a seasonal pool bar overlooking Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Set to open in May, the concept will offer Southern picnic fare like chicken sandwiches and Cobb salads from Mueller, plus craft cocktails.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Babbit Bodner Inc. Credit: Courtesy of Babbit Bodner Inc.

Friendship Market

Named after Atlanta’s Friendship Baptist Church, Friendship Market is an all-day cafe and boutique market led by chef Daniel Palaima. It will offer La Colombe Coffee and grab-and-go foods like crudité, packaged sandwiches, curated cheese boards and pastries made in-house by executive pastry chef Daniella Lea Rada and her team.

Credit: Courtesy of Babbit Bodner Inc. Credit: Courtesy of Babbit Bodner Inc.

The Lobby Bar at Signia

The 88-seat bar will be located just past Signia’s entrance with jazz and contemporary soul music. Diners can expect cocktails and a shareable menu by Palaima as well.

Hotel Signia will also feature private membership concept Club Signia, which will give guests access to custom food and beverage options and chef demonstrations under Palaima. For meetings and events, the hotel will offer breakfast, dinner and drink options.

Upon joining the Signia staff, Quiñones said he wanted to make sure there was a focus on food from Georgia since he’s noticed that hotel restaurants will include food from other cultures instead of what one might find in their state.

“What we wanted to do is to showcase the state we’re in and focus the menus on Georgia, ingredient-wise, plus some of the dishes that we’re known for,” Quiñones said.

The Signia Hotel is one new development in a string of revitalization efforts aimed at boosting downtown Atlanta before the Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts World Cup games in 2026. Other revitalization projects include the 50-acre Centennial Yards multi-use development, Newport’s South Downtown project along Mitchell Street and a planned renovation of the Five Points MARTA station and Underground Atlanta.

“Foot traffic (and) a local crowd is very important for the success of these outlets,” Quiñones said, “We’re adding to the mix.

159 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4414, signiabyhiltonatlanta.com.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.