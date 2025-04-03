In bloom: 11 drinks inspired by springtime from metro Atlanta restaurants

“The Summer of ‘96 is a nod to Atlanta’s unforgettable Freaknik era, (with its) sun-drenched days, music in the air and that carefree energy of a city in full bloom,” said Evan Sewell, beverage director for Signia by Hilton Atlanta. The Lobby Bar serves up a glass full of springtime soul with crisp sherry, apple brandy, lemon, bergamot and a hint of basil.

159 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4414, signiabyhiltonatlanta.com.

Green Coriander at Gunshow

Tequila provides an earthy base for spring herbs to dance upon your taste buds, along with the tropical sweetness of pineapple in Gunshow’s Green Coriander. A fish sauce caramel with ginger and shallot gives sweet and savory depth, but the star of this creation is freshly harvested green coriander from local farmer Grant Wallace, which contributes an herbaceous, slightly citrusy flavor.

924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com.

Drunken Gardener at Wahoo Grill

Matching the hidden garden patio behind Wahoo Grill, the Drunken Gardener muddles pleasant freshness from simple ingredients. Vodka, house-pressed cucumber juice, mint leaves and lime juice together make a garden-inspired botanical cooler.

1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com.

Azalea’s Cup at O-Ku

Just in time for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, O-Ku puts a Japanese twist on a John Daly. In this floral-forward version, fresh lemon juice, tea and azalea-rose-infused syrup flavor a mixed base of Atlanta-made vodka and junmai sake. Edible glitter adds sparkle to its blushing hue.

1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com.

Smash the Basil at Casa Balam

Casa Balam’s Smash the Basil shows off an herbal, fruity and smoky bouquet with ginger syrup and elderflower liqueur. Gin backs the mezcal without overpowering it. The cocktail has a beautiful natural froth from aquafaba and arrives in a glass covered in showy springtime flowers.

201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-549-8271, casabalamatl.com.

Forbidden Margarita at AltaToro

Popping up through May 18, AltaToro’s nearby secret garden sets a scene with lush greenery, flowers and even whimsical butterflies. A matching drink to have in hand is the vibrant green Forbidden Margarita, with Corazon tequila, lemon, fresh cucumber juice, black pepper syrup and honey. Pro tip: Select “secret garden” when booking a reservation to get the experience.

33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com.

Sake Bloom at Your 3rd Spot

Inspired by the Japanese cherry trees now covered in tiny pink blossoms, Sake Bloom at Your 3rd Spot shakes together a refreshing burst of flavor with Tozai sake, lemon juice, lime orgeat (sweet syrup made from almonds) and black currant liqueur.

400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com.

Garden Party Martini at the Blooming Pig

You feel as if you have stepped into a garden party inside the Blooming Pig pop-up in the Blind Pig Parlour Bar, which absolutely drips with flowers and greenery. The Garden Party Martini is a fresh version of the classic with cucumber juice and a bit of elderflower liqueur, aromas that help set the scene.

128 E. Andrews Drive NE, Atlanta. 470-748-6527, theblindpigparlourbar.com.

Barbados Bluegrass at the Deer and the Dove

A lemongrass blade and flower garnish Barbados Bluegrass from Morgan Smith at the Deer and the Dove. Absinthe asserts its botanical flavors with the tropical toasty notes of rum, and aquavit cuts through the harmony of sour lemon and the sweetness of blueberry and lemongrass syrup. It’s both strikingly pink and delicately balanced.

155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com.

Lavender Berry from Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails

Both floral and fruity, Verdure’s Lavender Berry cocktail drinks like a buzzy smoothie with gin, lavender syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice and blended seasonal berries. It’s dusted with dried lavender flowers for a complete fragrant experience. It may inspire you to walk through the greenery at nearby Piedmont Park.

560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9246, verdurekitchen.com.

Snow Pea Gimlet at Burle’s Bar

Light, refreshing and in a soft green hue, Burle’s Snow Pea Gimlet is dangerously drinkable. The nose sparkles with holy basil from Murrell’s Row Tulsi Gin and a sip opens with the sourness of lime, followed by the smooth earthy sweetness of pear eau de vie and snow peas. The bartender described it as “almost a salad.”

505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. burlesbar.com.

