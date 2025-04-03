Food & Dining
In bloom: 11 drinks inspired by springtime from metro Atlanta restaurants

Spring cocktails are in bloom in metro Atlanta. Shown here is an array of blossom-forward drinks from the Blooming Pig, a pop-up at the Blind Pig Parlour Bar in Buckhead. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Blooming azaleas, patios draped in wisteria, fresh-cut grass and the scent of Carolina jessamine are ubiquitous this time of year. Springtime cocktails abound on Atlanta menus, offering a sensory explosion of seasonal magical sippers. Here are 11 stunners.

Summer of '96 at Lobby Bar at Signia by Hilton Atlanta is brightened and heightened by a fresh and herbal basil simple syrup. (Courtesy of Evan Sewell)

Summer of ‘96 at Lobby Bar at Signia by Hilton Atlanta

“The Summer of ‘96 is a nod to Atlanta’s unforgettable Freaknik era, (with its) sun-drenched days, music in the air and that carefree energy of a city in full bloom,” said Evan Sewell, beverage director for Signia by Hilton Atlanta. The Lobby Bar serves up a glass full of springtime soul with crisp sherry, apple brandy, lemon, bergamot and a hint of basil.

159 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-223-4414, signiabyhiltonatlanta.com.

Snappy and verdant, Gunshow's Green Coriander cocktail has a base of lime leaf-infused tequila. (Courtesy of Gunshow)

Green Coriander at Gunshow

Tequila provides an earthy base for spring herbs to dance upon your taste buds, along with the tropical sweetness of pineapple in Gunshow’s Green Coriander. A fish sauce caramel with ginger and shallot gives sweet and savory depth, but the star of this creation is freshly harvested green coriander from local farmer Grant Wallace, which contributes an herbaceous, slightly citrusy flavor.

924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com.

ExploreAtlanta Classics: Gunshow celebrates its 10th anniversary
As lush as the secret patio garden behind Wahoo Grill, the Drunken Gardener mixes vodka, cucumber, mint and lime. (Courtesy of Wahoo Grill)

Drunken Gardener at Wahoo Grill

Matching the hidden garden patio behind Wahoo Grill, the Drunken Gardener muddles pleasant freshness from simple ingredients. Vodka, house-pressed cucumber juice, mint leaves and lime juice together make a garden-inspired botanical cooler.

1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com.

In the Azalea's Cup, O-Ku stirs together a riff on a John Daly with the addition of sake and edible glitter. (Courtesy of Vicki Artorntamarat)

Azalea’s Cup at O-Ku

Just in time for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, O-Ku puts a Japanese twist on a John Daly. In this floral-forward version, fresh lemon juice, tea and azalea-rose-infused syrup flavor a mixed base of Atlanta-made vodka and junmai sake. Edible glitter adds sparkle to its blushing hue.

1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com.

ExploreCraving flavors of the Masters? Check out these Atlanta-area restaurants
Smash the Basil at Casa Balam has a natural froth and springtime tropical flavors with a backbone of earthy smoke, along with a cascade of showy blooms on the glass. (Courtesy of Casa Balam)

Smash the Basil at Casa Balam

Casa Balam’s Smash the Basil shows off an herbal, fruity and smoky bouquet with ginger syrup and elderflower liqueur. Gin backs the mezcal without overpowering it. The cocktail has a beautiful natural froth from aquafaba and arrives in a glass covered in showy springtime flowers.

201 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-549-8271, casabalamatl.com.

Sip on drinks like the Forbidden Margarita at AltaToro's secret garden pop-up. (Courtesy of AltaToro)

Forbidden Margarita at AltaToro

Popping up through May 18, AltaToro’s nearby secret garden sets a scene with lush greenery, flowers and even whimsical butterflies. A matching drink to have in hand is the vibrant green Forbidden Margarita, with Corazon tequila, lemon, fresh cucumber juice, black pepper syrup and honey. Pro tip: Select “secret garden” when booking a reservation to get the experience.

33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, altatoro.com.

ExploreReview: Alta Toro puts down roots in Midtown
Floral and bright, Sake Bloom at Your 3rd Spot resembles the pink flowers on Japanese cherry trees. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

Sake Bloom at Your 3rd Spot

Inspired by the Japanese cherry trees now covered in tiny pink blossoms, Sake Bloom at Your 3rd Spot shakes together a refreshing burst of flavor with Tozai sake, lemon juice, lime orgeat (sweet syrup made from almonds) and black currant liqueur.

400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com.

A martini made floral at the Blooming Pig, the Blind Pig Parlour Bar's garden-inspired pop-up with a floral and fruity menu of drinks to match the over-the-top setting. (Courtesy of Brandon Amato)

Garden Party Martini at the Blooming Pig

You feel as if you have stepped into a garden party inside the Blooming Pig pop-up in the Blind Pig Parlour Bar, which absolutely drips with flowers and greenery. The Garden Party Martini is a fresh version of the classic with cucumber juice and a bit of elderflower liqueur, aromas that help set the scene.

128 E. Andrews Drive NE, Atlanta. 470-748-6527, theblindpigparlourbar.com.

Barbados Bluegrass at the Deer and the Dove gets garden flavor from a syrup made from fresh blueberries and lemongrass. (Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Barbados Bluegrass at the Deer and the Dove

A lemongrass blade and flower garnish Barbados Bluegrass from Morgan Smith at the Deer and the Dove. Absinthe asserts its botanical flavors with the tropical toasty notes of rum, and aquavit cuts through the harmony of sour lemon and the sweetness of blueberry and lemongrass syrup. It’s both strikingly pink and delicately balanced.

155 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-748-4617, deerdove.com.

ExploreAtlanta's best dishes: Rabbit loin with spaetzle at the Deer and the Dove
Fruity and floral, the Lavender Berry cocktail from Verdure is a seasonal sipper offered spring through summer. (Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails)

Lavender Berry from Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails

Both floral and fruity, Verdure’s Lavender Berry cocktail drinks like a buzzy smoothie with gin, lavender syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice and blended seasonal berries. It’s dusted with dried lavender flowers for a complete fragrant experience. It may inspire you to walk through the greenery at nearby Piedmont Park.

560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9246, verdurekitchen.com.

Experience Burle's Bar's verdant Snow Pea Gimlet in their plant-filled space or on the expansive patio adjacent to the Beltline. (Courtesy of Sean O'Connor)

Snow Pea Gimlet at Burle’s Bar

Light, refreshing and in a soft green hue, Burle’s Snow Pea Gimlet is dangerously drinkable. The nose sparkles with holy basil from Murrell’s Row Tulsi Gin and a sip opens with the sourness of lime, followed by the smooth earthy sweetness of pear eau de vie and snow peas. The bartender described it as “almost a salad.”

505 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. burlesbar.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to Georgia's diners

Indulge in oysters at Enzo's every Wednesday beginning April 2. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)

