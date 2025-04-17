A comprehensive guide to 2025 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Alpharetta Farmers Market

April 5-Nov. 15; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

North and South Broad streets in front of City Center alongside the Town Green; alpharettafarmersmarket.com

About the market: The market has more than 100 vendors and offers live music. Free parking is available in the City Center and Milton Avenue parking decks, at Alpharetta Baptist Church on Old Roswell Street. There’s also easy pedestrian access across Main Street.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Year-round; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

Avondale Estates Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates; avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org; instagram.com/aefarmersmarket

About the market: The market has ample free parking and is within walking distance of local businesses, breweries and parks. There is a wide array of vendors with local produce, meals-to-go and eco-friendly products as well as picnic tables and live music. Check Instagram each week to see which of your favorite vendors will be at the market.

The Battery Atlanta Farmers Market

1-4 p.m. on select Sundays: April 27, May 11 and 18; June 8 and 22; July 27; Aug. 3, 17 and 31; Sept. 21

The Plaza at Battery Atlanta. 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta; batteryatl.com/event/farmers-markets-presented-by-kaiser-permanente/2025-04-27

About the market: Shop from a wide variety of local vendors selling prepared foods, farm-fresh produce, artisanal bread and baked goods, wellness products and more. Catch the away game on the Georgia Power Pavilion screen and check out the fan-favorite petting zoo at every market. Bring your pup pal to browse through treats, accessories and more at the Bark Market. Parking is free for the first two hours in the Purple, Green, Yellow or Red Decks on days when the Braves are not playing and there are no Truist Park or Coca-Cola Roxy events.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

April 5-Nov. 22; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven; brookhavenfarmersmarket.com

About the market: Open 34 weeks, rain or shine, the market celebrates its 15th season with a full lineup of local food artisans, specialty goods vendors and live music performers.

Church Street Farmers Market

May 6-July 29, Sept. 2-Oct. 28; 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays

6840 Church St., Douglasville; DouglasvilleGA.gov/FarmersMarket

About the market: Shop local, support small businesses and discover the best of what Douglasville has to offer at this market featuring a variety of locally grown produce, handmade breads, artisanal jams, jellies and sweets, as well as vinegars, fresh meat and seafood, food trucks, local raw honey, handmade crafts, soaps, candles and much more. Enjoy live demonstrations by local artisans, plus special events throughout the season. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

City of Morrow Farmers Market

May 3-Sept. 27; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

5854 Jonesboro Road adjacent to Clayton State University, Morrow. thedistrictmorrow.com/#/FarmersMarket; facebook.com/share/1AHh6CHfSh/?mibextid=wwXIfr

About the market: This is the second year of this open-air market featuring farm-fresh eggs, homegrown fruits and vegetables, honey, jams, jellies, crafts, health and wellness products and bakery items such as cheesecake and cookies.

Cotton Mill Farmers Market

Year-round; 8-11 a.m. Saturdays April through September and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays October through March.

120 N. Park St., Carrollton; cottonmillfarmersmarket.org

About the market: This 23-year-old, producer-only market has moved to the parking lot of Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church on U.S. 27. It continues to feature fruits and vegetables, eggs, meat, cheese, honey, coffee, baked goods, jams, kefir, soap and arts and crafts. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Cumming Farmers Market

Year-round; 8-11 a.m. Saturdays September through May and 7-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays June through August

421 Vision Parkway, Cumming; facebook.com/Cummingfarmersmarket

About the market: Vendors offer breads, pastries, cookie kits, meats, sausage, jams and vegetables.

Decatur Farmers Market

March 26-Nov. 19; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays

First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur; cfmatl.org/decatur

About the market: This market has been a prime gathering spot for families for over a decade, with plenty of dinner options to enjoy picnic-style on the lawn. The market continues its partnership with Little Shop of Stories hosting weekly story time at 5 p.m. It is bringing back themed events like Garden Mocktails on the Lawn, Summer Fruits Celebration and our annual tea party in late October. The chef demo booth provides weekly recipes using in-season produce and GSU nutrition students offer produce samples. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

DHA Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody; facebook.com/dunwoodyfarmersmarket

About the market: Make this market your stop for the friendliest locals and the freshest seasonal items with vegan, plant-based and gluten-free prepared foods options to choose from. Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy live music while strolling with the kids and pooch in tow. The market is under new management this year.

Druid Hills Farmers Market

Feb. 22-Nov. 22; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

3039 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta; druidhillsfarmersmarket.com; instagram.com/druidhillsfarmersmarket

About the market: The market operates rain or shine with an average of 30 vendors per week offering a variety of produce, eggs, poultry, beef, seafood, hot foods, desserts, coffee, jewelry, artisan handmade products and more. Outdoor seating is available.

Duluth Farmers & Artisans Market

Open March through May, and September through November; 2-5 p.m. the first and third Sundays of those months

3142 Hill St., Duluth; facebook.com/cityofduluth

About the market: This market offers a wide selection of handmade and locally crafted goods. Shoppers will find products including fresh-baked goods, homemade jams, pickles, honey, fresh cut flowers, local produce, handcrafted candles, soaps, lotions and jewelry.

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

March 27-Nov. 20; 4-8 p.m. Thursdays

572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/eav

About the market: One of Atlanta’s oldest farmers markets, this was the first market to become a partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program. Featuring farmers, chefs and crafters who grow, cook and produce locally, this quaint and quirky market offers sustainably grown fruits and vegetables, pastured pork, locally baked bread, herbs and spice blends, prepared meals and artisan goods like soaps and jewelry. Stay for the art, music, playground, edible garden and overall good vibes. Popular monthly programs include the Earth Day Plant Sale on April 17 as well as okra-, apple- and pumpkin-themed days in the fall.

East Point Farmers Market

April 2-Dec. 10; 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays

East Point Downtown Commons area, 2714 East Point St. (1 block from the East Point MARTA station), East Point; facebook.com/EastPointFarmersMarket

About the market: Vendors offer fresh breads, meat, herbs, organic nuts/granola, eggs, all-natural skin care and soaps, handmade arts/crafts/jewelry, aromatherapy and more. The Eats & Beats program offers activities for everyone to enjoy and live music to entertain shoppers. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center

Year-round; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Located in the parking area of the Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta; freedomfarmersmkt.com

About the market: Find farm-fresh food sold to you directly by our region’s certified organic and Certified Naturally Grown farmers. Enjoy culinary delights at the Summer Pop-up Chef series, featuring mouthwatering creations like Peach Pancake Day, Tomato Sandwich Day and Okra Day. Grow your own garden with purchases from the annual plant sales in the spring and fall, presented by Love Is Love Cooperative Farm and Trees Atlanta. The market has ample parking and free bike valet. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Grant Park Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

The Beacon, 1040 Grant St. SE, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/grantpark

About the market: This is one of the city’s largest farmers markets, offering an abundance of Certified Naturally Grown and certified organic fruits, vegetables and flowers. You will find many heirloom varieties and niche items in the farmer section, as well as bakeries, prepared food, pantry staples and home goods. This market offers weekly chef demos with free samples, as well as live music, children’s activities and special programming like the Earth Day celebration and plant sale on April 20. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

March 29-Dec. 13; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

12th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Piedmont Park; piedmontpark.org/green-market

About the market: New vendors include Caribe United Farm, La Montagne Des Saveurs, Rodgers Pastured Meishans, Serenbe Farms, Smyly Farms, Daily Chew and Tiny Matters Farm. Shoppers can find seasonal produce as well as local meat and cheeses, prepared foods, bath and body products, locally made dog food and more. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Historic Downtown Acworth Farmers Market

April 4-Oct. 31 (closed July 4); 8 a.m.-noon Fridays

Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth; acworth-ga.gov/parks-recreation-and-community-resources/acworth-farmers-market

About the market: The market, sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority, offers the community a market featuring local and regional producers with beef, pork, eggs, baked goods, plants, fruits and veggies and more.

Kennesaw Farmers Market

May 5-Aug. 25 (closed Memorial Day); 3:30-7 p.m. Mondays

City lot at corner of Moon Station and Main Street, adjacent to 2908 Moon Station Road, Kennesaw; facebook.com/KennesawFarmersMarket

About the market: Follow the market on Facebook for the latest updates and weekly lists of vendors offering fresh produce, locally made prepared foods and more.

Lilburn Farmers Market

May 2-Aug. 29 (closed July 4); 4-7 p.m. Fridays

Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn; lilburnfarmersmarket.org

About the market: The Lilburn Farmers Market is celebrating 16 years of bringing locally grown and prepared foods to the community. Stop by to pick up your Friday night dinner, as well as treats for the weekend. The market offers fresh vegetables, fruits, meats, smoked salmon, baked goods, international delicacies and more. Special activities include live music, chef demos, Little Free Library and an opportunity to meet local community groups and learn about their causes. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays

41 Mill St., Marietta; mariettasquarefarmersmarket.com

About the market: The market is open rain or shine with vendors selling an abundance of seasonal produce, herbs, meats, cheeses, honey, baked goods, prepared foods, dog treats and pantry staples. After you shop, walk across the street to enjoy the artisan market.

Milton Farmers Market

May 21-Nov. 19; 2-6 p.m. third Wednesday of each month

3300 Heritage Walk, Milton; facebook.com/miltongafarmersmarket/

About the market: The market has moved to a new location and will be held only on the third Wednesday of the month. Vendors bring produce, meats, plants, flowers, eggs, prepared foods, honey, sauces, spices, specialty oils and vinegars, beverages and more.

Morningside Farmers Market

Year-round; 8-11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Morningside Presbyterian Church, 1411 N. Morningside Drive NE, Atlanta; morningsidemarket.com

About the market: Atlanta’s oldest neighborhood farmers market has been nourishing friends and farmers since 1995. Come for music, Recuerdos coffee, pastries from Little Tart Bakeshop and to chat with neighbors and friends. New farms for 2025 include Shoots and Spores mushrooms and Little Pecan Farm. Returning farms include Diamond Hill, Riverview, Row by Rowe and Smyly. Prepared food vendors Bake-N-Jam, Casa Cardoza, Daily Chew, Elise Organic Ice Cream and Pasta Milani offer items to enjoy at picnic tables or take home.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive, Decatur; cfmatl.org/oakhurst

About the market: The market is welcoming new farms and vendors. Each week, there will be a chef demo with dishes inspired by market produce and other local goods, plus kids activities at the info booth. Monthly programming includes an Earth Day celebration April 19, Tomato Day July 5 and Apple Fest Oct. 25. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Peachtree City Farmers Market

Year-round; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Aberdeen Village Shopping Center, 215 Northlake Drive, Peachtree City; peachtreecitymarket.com

About the market: The market operates rain or shine and has about 45 vendors offering a variety of fresh produce, poultry, beef, pork, bread, sweet treats, honey, eggs, prepared foods, homemade bath and body products, pottery, jewelry and candles and live music performers.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

March 1-Dec. 20; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta; peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com

About the market: It’s the 19th season for this large producer-only market, which has more than 60 vendors, live music, weekly chef pop-ups, a playground and children’s area. All participating farms are Certified Naturally Grown or certified organic, and prepared food vendors use local, sustainable and ethically sourced goods in their products.The Alliance Theatre will sponsor Storytime for children every second and fourth Saturday (for November and December, only the second Saturday) at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Holiday artist markets at the end of the year feature more than 25 local artists each week and visits with Santa. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Reynoldstown Farmers Market

April 13-Oct. 26; 9 a.m.-noon Sundays

Lang Carson Recreation Center, 100 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta; reynoldstownfarmersmarket.com; instagram.com/reynoldstownfm

About the market: This year’s farmers market will partner with the Reynoldstown Civic Improvement League as part of their health and wellness initiative. The market will offer a wide variety of fresh local produce and hold weekly classes/activities focusing on nurturing a healthy lifestyle, including yoga, mini-clinics on a variety of health topics, fitness and cooking demonstrations. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Roswell Farmers Market

April 12-Nov. 22; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell; roswellfarmersmarket.com

About the market: Each week, this producer-only market features 40 to 50 local farmers and artisans whose businesses are located within 100 miles of Roswell. The market builds community by connecting local shoppers with fresh, seasonal goods and fostering sustainability.

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

April 12-Nov. 22; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs; citysprings.com/farmersmarket

About the market: Each Saturday morning, over 70 producer-only vendors set up shop, offering fresh produce and prepared specialty foods. Children’s activities are offered and musicians entertain the crowd at this family-friendly community event.

Serenbe Farmers and Artists Market

April 5-Nov. 22; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

10640 Serenbe Lane, Chattahoochee Hills; serenbefarms.com/farmers-market

About the market: Serenbe Farmers Market’s mission is to support the development of the local agricultural economy and to provide a platform for small businesses to sell their products. The market partners with quality vendors including growers, artisans, craft-makers and healthy food producers who align with loving people and the planet. The market is filled with fresh produce, delicious artisanal foods and fine arts and crafts.

Snellville Farmers Market

October through May; 9 a.m.-noon the first and third Saturdays of each month

In the parking lot behind Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville

June 7-Sept. 27; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

On the Towne Green in front of Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville; snellvillefarmersmarket.com

About the market: Now in its 16th year, this producer-only market offers a variety of fresh local produce, pasture-raised meat, shrimp from the Georgia coast, local honey, eggs, baked goods, jellies, made-to-order pizza, a variety of international foods, plants and cut flowers, as well as other locally made food products, bath and body care products and a selection of crafts by local artisans.

Suwanee Farmers Market

April 12 and 26; 9-11 a.m. Saturdays

May 3-Oct. 25; 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Winter market will be twice a month, November through April

Suwanee Town Center on Main, 421 Main St., Suwanee; suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/events/farmers-market

About the market: Now in its 21st year, the market has a new home in the community’s new park, Town Center on Main, and the weekly markets are extended through the end of October. The market continues to bring great vendors with lots of choices and seasonal favorites. Come enjoy breakfast and yummy beverages and more than 40 vendors each week with fresh produce, baked goods, spices, meat and eggs and palate-pleasing food from all over the world.

Sweet Apple Farmers and Artisans Market

Year-round; 2-5 p.m. Thursdays

World Harvest Church, 320 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell; facebook.com/SweetAppleFarmersMarket

About the market: 2025 is the 14th year for this year-round market featuring vendors with locally grown farm-fresh eggs, grass-fed beef and pork, sausages, bread, seafood, microgreens and more.

Tucker Farmers Market

April 24-Oct. 30; 4-7 p.m. Thursdays

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 LaVista Road, Tucker; tuckerfarmersmarket.com

About the market: This market is celebrating its 14th season with live music, food trucks with eating area, children’s area and more than 30 vendors each week. There’s plenty of free parking and shade under the oak trees.

Vinings Farmers Market

March 27-Oct. 30; 2-5 p.m. Thursdays

Vinings Jubilee shopping mall, 4300 Paces Ferry Road, Vinings; facebook.com/viningsfarmersmarket

About the market: This market is beginning its fourth year with more than 30 rotating vendors offering locally and organically grown produce, flowers, baked goods, prepared foods and condiments.

Virginia Highland Farmers Market

April 13-June 22; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays

Virginia-Highland Elementary School, 774 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta; vahifarmersmarket.com

About the market: This volunteer-led market is in its second season. Each week there are up to 75 vendors offering produce, meats, coffee, pastries, prepared foods, jams, artisan goods and more. Neighbors walk and bike to the market, and there is free parking available.

Westside Pop-up Farmers Markets

May 21, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 8; 5:30-8:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays

The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta; cfmatl.org/markets

About the markets: With the support of the Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund, Community Farmers Markets is hosting pop-up farmers markets in the Westside neighborhood. Locations include a market open to the public at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Each market will offer fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms and a chef demo with free samples. A partner in Wholesome Wave Georgia’s Fresh for Less program.

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

April 26-Dec. 27; 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Market Street in downtown Woodstock between Mill and Oak streets; visitwoodstockga.com/market

About the market: This year’s market will showcase a record number of vendors — 60 each Saturday. You’ll find locally grown produce, jams and jellies, honey, locally raised meats, seafood from the Georgia coast, fresh-baked bread and pastries, bath and beauty products and much more. All vendors grow at least 85% of the products they bring to the market.

