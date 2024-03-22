Food & Dining

Rooftop bar, Korean-inspired eatery open in Duluth and more restaurant news

The Sweetsong Kitchen & Bar is shown inside the main lobby at the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel at the Gas South District, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Duluth, Ga.

Credit: Jason Getz
Two food and beverage concepts have opened as part of the debut of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett hotel in Duluth.

Located at 6450 Sugarloaf Parkway, the hotel is home to Sweetsong Kitchen & Bar and Overstory Rooftop Bar.

Lobby-level eatery Sweetsong “invites guests to explore the rich history of the land ... and to celebrate the diversity of the community in which it sits, bringing forth a nuanced dining experience that celebrates a balance in flavors and ingredients,” according to a prepared statement.

The menu of Sweetsong Kitchen & Bar in Duluth features several Korean-inspired dishes. / Courtesy of Sweetsong Kitchen & Bar

Credit: Courtesy of Sweetsong Kitchen & Bar

The restaurant, which serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a menu from executive chef Robert Benett “incorporating techniques of the Cherokee Nation, as well as Korean, Appalachian and Coastal Georgian influences.” Dishes include Sweetsong fried chicken, wild game bulgogi, Patagonian salmon, beef bulgogi cheesesteak, prime cowboy ribeye and diver scallops.

The full bar features cocktails like the Beloved Seoul, made with soju, apricot-infused rice-finished gin and vermouth, and It’s a Southern Thing, made with vodka, kudzu reduction, sauterne, thyme, and sparkling wine.

Sweetsong seats 196 guests in the dining and bar area.

Several cocktails are on the menu at Overstory Rooftop Bar in Duluth. / Courtesy of Overstory Rooftop Bar

Credit: Courtesy of Overstory Rooftop Bar

Overstory Rooftop Bar, which features two outdoor patios and an indoor space for 204 guests, “looks to the Amazonian region for inspiration with its eclectic environment and playful menu,” according to the news release.

The all-day menu, also from Benett, includes shareable options like beef empanadas, patacones and yucca fries and larger dishes like Peruvian lomo saltado and a Venezuelan-style hot dog.

The cocktail list, which highlights tropical ingredients, includes the Outrigger with Venezuelan rum, aged rum, tropical fruit and banana liqueur and Margarita’s Cousin, Maria, made with cachaca, reposado tequila, pineapple, turmeric and citrus.

Starting in April, Overstory will host a Sunday jazz brunch with live music, champagne and dishes like veggie hash, crab Benedict and buttermilk pancakes.

The 11-story, 348-room West Atlanta Gwinnett hotel contains 12 event spaces with two ballrooms and 14 event rooms totaling over 12,700 square feet. The property is part of the 118-acre multipurpose campus known as the Gas South District which is home to the Gas South Arena, Gas South Theater and the Gas South Convention Center.

Restaurant and lounge Utopia has opened in the former Zesto space at 2469 Piedmont Road NE.

A Japanese-influenced restaurant called Salvaje is set to open in 2025 at 1545 Peachtree St. NE in the Peachtree Pointe building, What Now Atlanta reports. It will mark the second U.S. location of the global chain, joining a restaurant in Miami.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q at the Works is now serving brunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Dishes include chilaquiles, sweet and spicy French toast, breakfast tacos and chicken fried pork chop biscuit and gravy, as well as several brunch cocktails. The full daily food menu will also be available beginning at 11 a.m.

DaVinci’s Pizzeria has closed its Midtown location at 1270 West Peachtree St., Tomorrow’s News Today reports and an employee of DaVinci’s Smyrna location confirmed. The first DaVinci’s opened in 2006.

Tapas restaurant Silla del Toro is opening a second location at 2893 N. Druid Hills in Toco Hills this weekend. Read more about the restaurant here.

A wine shop called Terroir Wine is set to open at 565 Northside Drive NW in Adair Park, What Now Atlanta reports. The shop will open next to the forthcoming wine-focused restaurant the Vine Club.

Dubu Gong Bang, which specializes in dishes made with “house-made, non-GMO, organic tofu,” according to its website, has opened at 2180 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

Australian-inspired restaurant Isla & Co. has closed its only Atlanta location at 56 E. Andrews Drive in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The eatery, which opened in late 2022, has also abandoned plans for a west Midtown location.

Moonshiners Bar & Grill, which has locations in Braselton and Grayson, is set to open a third location at 2815 Buford Drive in Buford, What Now Atlanta reports.

