The Atlanta barbecue scene is smokin’ these days. In our Spring Dining Guide, we explore how Atlanta has emerged as a serious barbecue city.

The guide highlights nearly three dozen barbecue joints that represent a variety of traditional and hybrid styles, and it shines a spotlight on the pitmasters who lend their personal touch to everything these places serve, from mouthwatering pulled pork to juicy brisket.

You also can’t talk local barbecue places without discussing sauces, sides, pies and, of course, banana pudding. And, it can’t be Georgia barbecue without Brunswick stew.

Find out where to chow down on all of it in our guide. And, get ready for a road trip, because we’re following the smoke all around this state.
Atlanta’s reputation on the rise as ‘a serious barbecue town’

The heart and soul of Atlanta barbecue

Barbecue road trip: Destinations for good eats with a side of scenery

Atlanta Barbecue: Meet the pitmaster of Grand Champion BBQ

Talking sauce (or not) with Jonathan Fox of Atlanta’s Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

It ain’t Georgia barbecue without the Brunswick stew

3 show-stealing barbecue sides that even can save lives

Atlanta Barbecue: Meet the pitmaster of Old Brick Pit BBQ

Review: Fly to the Nest in Kennesaw for barbecue and craft beer

Barbecue traditions from around the globe accessible to Atlanta diners

Pie, cake and banana pudding: For barbecue lovers with a sweet tooth

Atlanta Barbecue: Meet the pitmasters of Heirloom Market BBQ

Marietta barbecue joint run by brothers turns into sauce business

Expand your barbecue repertoire with these new books
23 metro Atlanta barbecue restaurants to try right now
Photos: Feast your eyes on metro Atlanta barbecue (plus sides and desserts)
Pitmaster Bryan Fuhrman smokes pork ribs and pasture-raised whole hogs at B's Cracklin' BBQ.