The Atlanta barbecue scene is smokin’ these days. In our Spring Dining Guide, we explore how Atlanta has emerged as a serious barbecue city

The guide highlights nearly three dozen barbecue joints that represent a variety of traditional and hybrid styles, and it shines a spotlight on the pitmasters who lend their personal touch to everything these places serve, from mouthwatering pulled pork to juicy brisket.

You also can’t talk local barbecue places without discussing sauces, sides, pies and, of course, banana pudding. And, it can’t be Georgia barbecue without Brunswick stew.

Find out where to chow down on all of it in our guide. And, get ready for a road trip, because we’re following the smoke all around this state.