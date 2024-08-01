Food & Dining

Toast the Olympics with these showstopping drinks from metro Atlanta bars

Halidom Eatery's Bar La Rose has a menu filled with Olympic-themed cocktails inspired by the Games in Paris. (Courtesy of Halidom Eatery)

Credit: Brad Burgess/Talking Excitingly

Credit: Brad Burgess/Talking Excitingly

Halidom Eatery's Bar La Rose has a menu filled with Olympic-themed cocktails inspired by the Games in Paris. (Courtesy of Halidom Eatery)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Even if you can’t be a spectator in Paris for the Summer Olympics, you can toast the incredible athletes competing there. From classic cocktails that originated in France to clever concoctions inspired by the Games, Atlanta bartenders are shaking and stirring some gold medal-worthy drinks.

Torch, heat of the moment at Halidom Eatery

Halidom Eatery’s Bar La Rose has assembled a team of Olympics-inspired cocktails, with the torch deserving to be atop of the podium. A riff on the classic sidecar, it has a mix of cognac, lemon, blue curacao and simple syrup, and is topped with a rum-filled flaming lime and edible gold glitter. In close competition is the heat of the moment, with the barkeeps shaking Bumbu Barbados rum with juice from blood oranges and lemons, French vanilla and egg white, adding dashes of orange bitters. It’s garnished with a vanilla bean and fittingly topped with gold flakes.

1341 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-712-5554, halidomeatery.com

ExploreCocktail, wine and beer news
You can sip on a French 75 at the spacious, fun Painted Pickle. (Courtesy of Painted Pickle)

Credit: Painted Pickle

icon to expand image

Credit: Painted Pickle

French 75 at Painted Pickle

Julian Goglia, Painted Pickle’s beverage director, said the French 75 is “crushable, refreshing, approachable and simply perfect for any occasion.” A Bastille backhand is the bar’s addictive nonalcoholic version.

279 Ottley Drive, Atlanta. 404-253-1115, paintedpickle.com

The Parisian bistro ambience at Little Sparrow includes pastis service. (Courtesy of Hannah Kik)

Credit: Hannah Kik

icon to expand image

Credit: Hannah Kik

Pastis service at Little Sparrow

Mixing a pastis in Paris is a ritual, with the liqueur that blends more than 65 herbs and spices dating back to the 17th century. At Little Sparrow, you can order pastis service, which includes a neat pour of Ricard liqueur and a sidecar of chilled mineral water to stir into the anise-flavored aperitif. The cold water turns the yellowish spirit cloudy, but your spirits will be sunny.

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, littlesparrowatl.com

Le pamplemousse at Bistro Niko

The bartenders at this French-themed spot stir together Ketel One botanical grapefruit and rose vodka, a bit of zingy ginger and grapefruit juice for this fruity, tart and sweet cocktail. The mixture gets a bubbly topping of blanc de blancs white wine.

3344 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-261-6456, bistroniko.com

Wahoo Grill's eternal torch cocktail is set alight with overproof cognac. (Courtesy of Wahoo Grill)

Credit: Wahoo Grill

icon to expand image

Credit: Wahoo Grill

Eternal torch at Wahoo Grill

In describing the eternal torch cocktail, Wahoo manager Brett Long said that “every ingredient holds its own importance, each a different purpose, but they come together to make something beautiful and balanced.” It’s bright and refreshing, with a mix of gin, orange, limoncello and local honey, and the drink is set alight dramatically with overproof cognac.

1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Live at the Battery

More than 12 food and drink events to check out this August in metro Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Shortcuts to happy homestyle happy hours
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Local 7

Bring home the gold with these Olympic-worthy metro Atlanta food challenges
Placeholder Image

Credit: Abby Daughtry

Stock Up: 3 things that give you a taste of the South
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of the Grove at Towne Center

Brewery, food hall coming to the Grove at Towne Center in Snellville 2h ago
Review: Personal, quirky Atlanta restaurant Nàdair connects diners to the chef
The latest dining news from the Georgia coast
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses