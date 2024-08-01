Toast the Olympics with these showstopping drinks from metro Atlanta bars

Even if you can’t be a spectator in Paris for the Summer Olympics, you can toast the incredible athletes competing there. From classic cocktails that originated in France to clever concoctions inspired by the Games, Atlanta bartenders are shaking and stirring some gold medal-worthy drinks.

Torch, heat of the moment at Halidom Eatery

Halidom Eatery’s Bar La Rose has assembled a team of Olympics-inspired cocktails, with the torch deserving to be atop of the podium. A riff on the classic sidecar, it has a mix of cognac, lemon, blue curacao and simple syrup, and is topped with a rum-filled flaming lime and edible gold glitter. In close competition is the heat of the moment, with the barkeeps shaking Bumbu Barbados rum with juice from blood oranges and lemons, French vanilla and egg white, adding dashes of orange bitters. It’s garnished with a vanilla bean and fittingly topped with gold flakes.