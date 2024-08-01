Toast the Olympics with these showstopping drinks from metro Atlanta bars

Even if you can’t be a spectator in Paris for the Summer Olympics, you can toast the incredible athletes competing there. From classic cocktails that originated in France to clever concoctions inspired by the Games, Atlanta bartenders are shaking and stirring some gold medal-worthy drinks.
Torch, heat of the moment at Halidom Eatery
Halidom Eatery’s Bar La Rose has assembled a team of Olympics-inspired cocktails, with the torch deserving to be atop of the podium. A riff on the classic sidecar, it has a mix of cognac, lemon, blue curacao and simple syrup, and is topped with a rum-filled flaming lime and edible gold glitter. In close competition is the heat of the moment, with the barkeeps shaking Bumbu Barbados rum with juice from blood oranges and lemons, French vanilla and egg white, adding dashes of orange bitters. It’s garnished with a vanilla bean and fittingly topped with gold flakes.
1341 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-712-5554, halidomeatery.com
Credit: Painted Pickle
French 75 at Painted Pickle
Julian Goglia, Painted Pickle’s beverage director, said the French 75 is “crushable, refreshing, approachable and simply perfect for any occasion.” A Bastille backhand is the bar’s addictive nonalcoholic version.
279 Ottley Drive, Atlanta. 404-253-1115, paintedpickle.com
Credit: Hannah Kik
Pastis service at Little Sparrow
Mixing a pastis in Paris is a ritual, with the liqueur that blends more than 65 herbs and spices dating back to the 17th century. At Little Sparrow, you can order pastis service, which includes a neat pour of Ricard liqueur and a sidecar of chilled mineral water to stir into the anise-flavored aperitif. The cold water turns the yellowish spirit cloudy, but your spirits will be sunny.
1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, littlesparrowatl.com
Le pamplemousse at Bistro Niko
The bartenders at this French-themed spot stir together Ketel One botanical grapefruit and rose vodka, a bit of zingy ginger and grapefruit juice for this fruity, tart and sweet cocktail. The mixture gets a bubbly topping of blanc de blancs white wine.
3344 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-261-6456, bistroniko.com
Credit: Wahoo Grill
Eternal torch at Wahoo Grill
In describing the eternal torch cocktail, Wahoo manager Brett Long said that “every ingredient holds its own importance, each a different purpose, but they come together to make something beautiful and balanced.” It’s bright and refreshing, with a mix of gin, orange, limoncello and local honey, and the drink is set alight dramatically with overproof cognac.
1042 W. College Ave., Decatur. 404-373-3331, wahoogrilldecatur.com
