These metro Atlanta pizzerias can accommodate dietary needs

Sapori di Napoli

This Decatur spot’s Neapolitan-style pies use finely sifted flour to create a lightweight yet chewy crust, easily substituted for a gluten-free option. San Marzano tomatoes add sweetness to balance the buffalo or vegan cheese.

For one celebratory lunch, I ordered Sapori’s cheese-covered Bianchina. A vegetarian friend, flirting with veganism, ordered from the gluten-free and vegan menu, as did another friend, who was newly diagnosed with celiac. So, my neighborhood pizza joint helped us celebrate without excluding anyone.

Try the classic Margherita or a Vegetariana pizza off the gluten-free and vegan menu.

314 Church St., Decatur. 404-371-0001, saporidinapolipizzeria.com

Emmy Squared

If you’re used to gluten-free pizza always tasting and looking the same, you’re in for a treat at Emmy Squared. Its pan-baked, Detroit-style pizza takes longer to cook than a typical pie because each crust — whether traditional or gluten-free — rises to an inch thick.

For dairy-free pizza, request the Violife vegan shredded mozzarella on any pie. And, when you bring family and friends with allergies, use Emmy’s online allergy matrix to choose items that accommodate each person’s needs.

The pesto-covered MVP pizza can be made vegan if you leave off the vodka sauce, as can the honey-topped Colony pizza if you skip the pepperoni.

475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100; and 1009 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 470-617-1160, emmysquaredpizza.com

Your Pie

This Athens-based chain consists of build-your-own style pizzerias where guests customize each preparation step.

Leah DiSteffano, director of brand innovation, developed celiac disease after working her way up from tossing pizza. Since then, Your Pie has offered gluten-free and keto crusts in addition to vegan cheese. Workers’ training focuses on “glove changes, where the item is prepared, how we clean the oven, how we clean the expo station, everything,” DiSteffano said.

Users of the app Find Me Gluten Free rate the chain 4.5 out of 5 stars for safety and quality.

Try the Roma tomato-topped Ischia Margherita. And you can make any pizza gluten-free or dairy-free by request.

Multiple locations. yourpie.com

Blaze Pizza

The keto pie served here allows people with Type 1 diabetes to enjoy pizza without insulin injections, naturally keeping their blood sugar safely in range.

In 2019, Blaze was the first national chain to offer a keto crust among its five crust choices. You can use the chain’s online tools for information on allergens, cross-contamination and plant-based ingredients. Vegan cheese is available too.

There are four metro-area locations: Vinings, Decatur, Atlantic Station and Buford.

Multiple locations. blazepizza.com

Formaggio Mio

Pizza lovers who follow a kosher diet often can’t dine at their local pie maker. For example, a kosher diet restricts mixing meat and dairy, making cross-contamination an issue at any establishment serving both cheese and pepperoni.

Formaggio Mio makes this a nonissue. All of its “meats” are plant-based, creating a welcoming experience for kosher and vegetarian diners alike. All incoming ingredients are sealed, kosher-certified and overseen by a supervisor.

A large GoldFeta Family pie includes feta, green olives, tomatoes and basil. If you’re craving protein, try the Impossible Pizza Family, which features Impossible meat substitute and red onions.

2157 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 678-973-0360, formaggiomio.com

Plant-Based Pizzeria

This Virginia-Highland pizzeria holds true to its name, offering an entirely vegan menu. Every pizza is topped with vegan mozzarella cheese and can be made gluten-free.

When owner Paul Jordan’s mother, Brenda Ann, was diagnosed with cancer, he became determined to offer healthier, sustainable food options to support her recovery. Jordan said he chose to use walnut “meat” and organic spelt flour for the crusts, which is “much healthier than regular wheat.”

Today, Plant-Based Pizzeria is an Atlanta staple for eco-friendly, diet-friendly dining, whether cooked at its store or on the food truck.

Try the Georgia peach pizza, topped with spicy Beyond sausage, jalapenos and peaches.

730 Barnett St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-9834, plantbasedpizzeria.net

Bakaris Plant Based Pizza

This West End pizza joint offers a fully vegetarian halal menu. Its vegan “meat” options make it popular with diners who follow a halal diet that, in part, restricts pork products.

After having a slice, guests frequently stick around to enjoy the kava bar. Any pizza also can be made vegan; the restaurant also has vegan chili and veggie burgers.

The vegan meat deluxe pizza features pepperoni made from Beyond meat and Impossible meat, plus vegan bacon.

576 Lee St., Atlanta. 404-254-3784, plantbasedpizzaatlanta.com

Monday Night Brewing

This place holds Gluten Freedom Nights, with the staff closing early the day before to eliminate any cross-contamination risks. They deep-clean all surfaces in the kitchen and prep areas, the website says, as well as the serving trays and pizza ovens. There is a mailing list you can join for notifications on when to make a reservation for a Gluten Freedom Night.

Try the nut-free pesto pizza featuring prosciutto slices.

670 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta; and 933 Lee St. SW, Atlanta. 404-352-7703, mondaynightbrewing.com. Gluten Freedom Night mailing list: mondaynightbrewing.com/gluten-freedom-at-monday-night-brewing

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.