Baked goods in Atlanta — hold the gluten and dairy

Dulce Vegan Bakery & Cafe. Satisfy your vegan sweet tooth here with a variety of cakes and other baked goods (recent offerings include cherry and guava pop tarts and blueberry lemon curd cake). The menu also features coffee drinks and sandwiches. Most bakery items also can be made gluten-free upon request.

1994 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-624-7417, dulcevegan.com

Shawnee’s Goodies Vegan Bakery and Cafe. Come to this Lilburn spot for the veggie sandwiches, loaded fries and nachos, burritos and salads, and stay for the cakes, muffins, ice cream and cinnamon rolls. Shawnee’s also offers a small weekend brunch menu, including a waffle and fried oyster mushroom plate.

4895 Stone Mountain Highway, Lilburn. 678-825-2393, shawneesgoodies.com

VTasteCakes. Jasmyn and Aneesha Reddicks transform their grandmother’s recipes into vegan treats, including cookies, cakes, cupcakes and hand pies.

1927 Lakeside Parkway, Tucker. 678-964-5402, vtastecakes.com

Explore More than 25 vegan restaurants to try in metro Atlanta

Gluten-free bakeries

2B Whole Gluten-Free Bakery. You’ll find cakes, breakfast items, breads, doughnuts, cookies and cupcakes at this Alpharetta bakery.

42 Milton Ave. SE, Alpharetta. 470-395-5248, 2bwhole.net

Cristy’s Kitchen. In 2019, Cristy Kisner moved from her native Peru to Roswell and opened what is now known as Cristy’s Kitchen, where she serves a full gluten- and dairy-free menu, alongside bakery offerings, such as cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, pies and cookies.

1066 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-518-7858, cristyskitchenga.com

Hell Yeah Gluten Free. Be prepared for a bit of a line if you visit this spot in Inman Park, where Alejandra Luaces has been creating her baked goods since 2019 (and for a year before that as a pop-up). Her doughnuts, biscuits, scones, pies, cookies and other pastries have enough of a following that she has plans to expand to Decatur and Adair Park.

900 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-355-4587, hellyeahglutenfree.com

Marilyn’s Gluten-Free Gourmet. Marilyn Santulli founded her bakery after being diagnosed in 2007 with gluten intolerance. Her business, which has a small retail section, sells cheese straws, biscuits, pound cake and a variety of mixes.

1007 Mansell Road, Roswell. 770-587-0267, marilynsgourmet.com

Mediterranea. In addition to a gluten-free menu of appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts, this Grant Park eatery offers a selection of scones, quiches, cakes, cupcakes and pies.

332 Ormond St., Atlanta. 404-748-4219, mediterraneaatl.com

Sally’s Gluten-Free Bakery. Owned and operated by a family that avoids gluten, Sally’s sells breads, pizzas, cakes, cupcakes, pies and other items, with many dairy-free, egg-free and soy-free options.

Locations in Sandy Springs, Alpharetta and Atlanta. sallysglutenfreebakery.com

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.