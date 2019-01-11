A guide to eating gluten-free in Atlanta

Locations in Buckhead, Marietta, Sandy Springs and Smyrna. bluemoonpizza.com/

Cafe Sunflower. One of Atlanta’s oldest vegan and vegetarian restaurants also offers several gluten-free dishes including spicy pad thai noodles, fried avocado tacos and nachos.

2140 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-352-8859, cafesunflower.com/

Dulce Vegan Bakery & Cafe. Looking for a fresh-baked gluten-free cake? Check out this spot, which offers a variety of flavor and frosting options, and also offers coffee drinks and a cafe menu out of its Kirkwood storefront.

1994 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-624-7417, dulcevegan.com/

Figo Pasta. Gluten-free pasta? It’s a thing at Figo Pasta. The classic, ginger and garlic fusilli are offered gluten-free, along with most of the sauce options and the Nonna Maria meatballs.

Locations in Buckhead, Vinings and Edgewood. figopasta.com/

Flower Child. More than 60 percent of Phoenix-based Flower Child’s menu is comprised of gluten-free options including several salads, bowls and sides including Yuzu Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Corn and Quinoa and Indian-Spice Cauliflower.

3400 Around Lenox Drive, Atlanta. 678-668-2271 and 6400 Bluestone Road, Sandy Springs. 470-481-7850. iamaflowerchild.com

Hell Yeah Gluten Free. Find a variety of gluten-free treats at this bakery, including cookies, cinnamon rolls, brownies and pastellitos, as well as more savory items like breakfast biscuit sandwiches. Hell Yeah also takes orders for gluten-free custom cakes.

900 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-458-5131, hellyeahglutenfree.com/

Huh! Natural and Real Food. Husband and wife Sebastian Gracey and Cristina Kisner own this bakery-cafe, where everything is gluten-free, dairy-free and made with organic ingredients. Dishes are familiar to American palates — pizza, waffles, pot pies, sandwiches — yet made to maximize health benefits.

1066 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 404-528-0444, huhfoodsroswell.smartonlineorder.com/

KarmaFarm. This gluten-free fast-casual restaurant, which recently moved to the former Holeman & Finch space in Brookwood Hills, operates as a “meat and three” or “protein and three” with a counter-service line with various options, as well as an extensive selection of carry-out items. The restaurant also employs a baker who has developed several gluten and nut-free recipes including a birthday cake and an arepa made with yucca flour.

2277 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-812-0477, eatkarmafarm.com/

Mediterranea. The entire kitchen and bakery at this Grant Park eatery are gluten-free. Choose from entrees including Seafood Hot Pot, Eggplant Stack and Pan-Roasted Chicken Breast, as well as a variety of salads, grain bowls and combos. The restaurant’s baked goods case if stocked with fresh-baked options daily.

332 Ormond St., Atlanta.. 404-748-4219, mediterraneaatl.com

Mellow Mushroom. Any of the Atlanta-based chain’s pies can be made using gluten-free crust (though only those pizzas with the GF designation can be made with the restaurant’s allergy-safe procedures). Options include the popular Kosmic Karma made with red sauce base with feta cheese, mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried roasted tomatoes and roma tomatoes, finished with a pesto swirl.

Locations in Cobb County, DeKalb County, North Fulton County, Intown Atlanta and Gwinnett County. mellowmushroom.com

Sally’s Gluten Free Bakery. Three metro Atlanta locations offer a wide selection of gluten-free baked goods including cakes, loaves, pies, muffins, cookies, cupcakes and even hamburger buns. Looking for something a little heartier? Sally’s makes take-and-bake gluten-free pizzas. including two dairy-free options.

Locations in North Druid Hills, Sandy Springs and Alpharetta. sallysglutenfreebakery.com/

True Food Kitchen. Much of the Phoenix-based chain’s menu is gluten-free, including the Dashi Ramen Bowl, Inside Out Quinoa Burger, Grilled Fish Tacos and Chia Seed Pudding.

3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-481-2980 and 2140 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, 470-336-1516. truefoodkitchen.com/

Upbeet. Most of the dishes on this West Midtown eatery’s bowl-focused menu are gluten-free (and are noted on the menu). Choose from one of Upbeet’s specialty bowls, or build your own with a choice of base, fruits and vegatables, proteins, toppings and dressings. Wash everything down with a smoothie or superfood latte.

1071 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-347-1071, upbeet.com/

Want more options? Check out:

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.