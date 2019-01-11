X

A guide to eating gluten-free in Atlanta

The Kosmic Karma pizza at Mellow Mushroom in Delray Beach (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post)
The Kosmic Karma pizza at Mellow Mushroom in Delray Beach (Thomas Cordy/The Palm Beach Post)

Atlanta Restaurants & Food | Updated Jan 5, 2021
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Are you one of the growing number of people who are eating a gluten-free diet? If so, there are plenty of places in metro Atlanta to find an all gluten-free or gluten-free friendly menu. Read on for some spots around town to ditch the gluten:

Agave. This Cabbagetown restaurant’s menu of Southwestern dishes is almost entirely gluten-free, and dishes that aren’t can be prepared gluten-free. Look for options including chile grilled swordfish and Santa Fe blue corn enchiladas.

242 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404-588-0006, agaverestaurant.com/

Blue Moon Pizza. There’s an entire gluten-free section of the menu at Blue Moon, with the option to make any of the pizza spot’s pies gluten-free. There are also several gluten-free starters, salads and desserts, including a gluten-free brownie topped with ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Locations in Buckhead, Marietta, Sandy Springs and Smyrna. bluemoonpizza.com/

Cafe Sunflower. One of Atlanta’s oldest vegan and vegetarian restaurants also offers several gluten-free dishes including spicy pad thai noodles, fried avocado tacos and nachos.

2140 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-352-8859, cafesunflower.com/

Dulce Vegan Bakery & Cafe. Looking for a fresh-baked gluten-free cake? Check out this spot, which offers a variety of flavor and frosting options, and also offers coffee drinks and a cafe menu out of its Kirkwood storefront.

1994 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-624-7417, dulcevegan.com/

Figo Pasta. Gluten-free pasta? It’s a thing at Figo Pasta. The classic, ginger and garlic fusilli are offered gluten-free, along with most of the sauce options and the Nonna Maria meatballs.

Locations in Buckhead, Vinings and Edgewood. figopasta.com/

Flower Child. More than 60 percent of Phoenix-based Flower Child’s menu is comprised of gluten-free options including several salads, bowls and sides including Yuzu Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Corn and Quinoa and Indian-Spice Cauliflower.

3400 Around Lenox Drive, Atlanta. 678-668-2271 and 6400 Bluestone Road, Sandy Springs. 470-481-7850. iamaflowerchild.com

Hell Yeah Gluten Free. Find a variety of gluten-free treats at this bakery, including cookies, cinnamon rolls, brownies and pastellitos, as well as more savory items like breakfast biscuit sandwiches. Hell Yeah also takes orders for gluten-free custom cakes.

900 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-458-5131, hellyeahglutenfree.com/

Huh! Natural and Real Food. Husband and wife Sebastian Gracey and Cristina Kisner own this bakery-cafe, where everything is gluten-free, dairy-free and made with organic ingredients. Dishes are familiar to American palates — pizza, waffles, pot pies, sandwiches — yet made to maximize health benefits.

1066 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 404-528-0444, huhfoodsroswell.smartonlineorder.com/

KarmaFarm. This gluten-free fast-casual restaurant, which recently moved to the former Holeman & Finch space in Brookwood Hills, operates as a “meat and three” or “protein and three” with a counter-service line with various options, as well as an extensive selection of carry-out items. The restaurant also employs a baker who has developed several gluten and nut-free recipes including a birthday cake and an arepa made with yucca flour.

2277 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-812-0477, eatkarmafarm.com/

Mediterranea. The entire kitchen and bakery at this Grant Park eatery are gluten-free. Choose from entrees including Seafood Hot Pot, Eggplant Stack and Pan-Roasted Chicken Breast, as well as a variety of salads, grain bowls and combos. The restaurant’s baked goods case if stocked with fresh-baked options daily.

332 Ormond St., Atlanta.. 404-748-4219, mediterraneaatl.com

Mellow Mushroom. Any of the Atlanta-based chain’s pies can be made using gluten-free crust (though only those pizzas with the GF designation can be made with the restaurant’s allergy-safe procedures). Options include the popular Kosmic Karma made with red sauce base with feta cheese, mozzarella, spinach, sun-dried roasted tomatoes and roma tomatoes, finished with a pesto swirl.

Locations in Cobb County, DeKalb County, North Fulton County, Intown Atlanta and Gwinnett County. mellowmushroom.com

Sally’s Gluten Free Bakery. Three metro Atlanta locations offer a wide selection of gluten-free baked goods including cakes, loaves, pies, muffins, cookies, cupcakes and even hamburger buns. Looking for something a little heartier? Sally’s makes take-and-bake gluten-free pizzas. including two dairy-free options.

Locations in North Druid Hills, Sandy Springs and Alpharetta. sallysglutenfreebakery.com/

True Food Kitchen. Much of the Phoenix-based chain’s menu is gluten-free, including the Dashi Ramen Bowl, Inside Out Quinoa Burger, Grilled Fish Tacos and Chia Seed Pudding.

3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-481-2980 and 2140 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, 470-336-1516. truefoodkitchen.com/

Upbeet. Most of the dishes on this West Midtown eatery’s bowl-focused menu are gluten-free (and are noted on the menu). Choose from one of Upbeet’s specialty bowls, or build your own with a choice of base, fruits and vegatables, proteins, toppings and dressings. Wash everything down with a smoothie or superfood latte.

1071 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-347-1071, upbeet.com/

Want more options? Check out:

Explore5 places to gourmet gluten-free in Atlanta
Explore5 gluten-free Atlanta restaurants perfect for date night
Explore5 gluten-free OTP Atlanta bakeries to check out
ExploreRead about gluten-free restaurant consulting
ExploreRead the 2018 AJC Fall Dining Guide: Dining on Buford Highway

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.