556 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/amazeballzvegan

BAD Gyal Vegan. You can try Caribbean-influenced plant-based dishes at this Marietta Square Market stall, including the signature Voxtail, Mac and Jeeze and Sweet Baddie yams.

68 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta. badgyalvegan.com

Bar Vegan. Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is behind this Ponce City Market bar. It offers plant-based food, with several options from the Slutty Vegan menu alongside such items as tacos, pesto pasta and buffalo cauliflower, as well as a weekend brunch menu. From the bar, signature drinks include the up in smoke, made with Bosscal Joven mezcal, créme de peche, lemon-lime, agave, grapefruit and ginger beer.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0518, barveganatl.com

Cafe Kulture. Specializing in breakfast and late-night options, Cafe Kulture’s menu features paninis, salads, subs and wraps, including the Hot Mess, a spinach wrap stuffed with meatless sloppy Joe, vegan gouda cheese, kale, onions, peppers, tomato and an avocado-mint sauce.

43 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive NE, Atlanta. 470-889-7916, cafekulture.co

Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana. This former pop-up opened its own location in late 2023 in the Prep Kitchen facility with a menu of plant-based Mexican staples, including a quesabirria platter made with jackfruit, as well as mission burritos stuffed with a choice of soy-based al pastor, pollo asado or chorizo. You can wash everything down with a selection of house-made aguas frescas or sea moss-infused drinks.

3795 Presidential Parkway, Atlanta. 470-290-3636, calaveritasvegancuisine.com

Credit: Becky Stein Credit: Becky Stein

Cafe Sunflower. This place, which has been around for more than 20 years, offers starters, salads and entrees for lunch and dinner with options including spicy pad thai noodles, sesame soy chicken and supreme nachos topped with three-bean chili, vegan cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos and salsa. Sunday brunch features such dishes as a loaded breakfast burrito and seitan chicken biscuit.

2140 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-352-8859, cafesunflower.com

Chat Patti Indian Vegetarian Restaurant. This Decatur spot has served North Indian, South Indian and Gujarati-style vegetarian food for more than 20 years. The menu features puris, dosas, uttapams and chaats. Try the special chaat — a lentil doughnut topped with a variety of sauces and other toppings.

1707 Church St., Decatur. 404-633-5595, chatpattiatl.com

Chi Chi Vegan Tacos. Founder and chef Chris Hodge offers a dairy, egg and meat-free menu featuring tacos, salads, nachos, burritos and rice bowls for lunch and dinner, with breakfast and late-night offerings to come. Tacos include hibiscus and vegan chorizo, chicken and barbacoa beef, with locally-made tortillas. Desserts including churros and tres leches will be made by a local baker.

1 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta, 404-464-7153 and 2566 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, 404-500-1900. chichivegan.com.

Cinnaholic. The vegan bakery chain, which first gained national attention on the TV show “Shark Tank,” has locations in Dunwoody and the Edgewood shopping center. The bakery is known for its vegan cinnamon rolls and wide range of frosting flavors. It also serves brownies, cookies, baby buns and ice cream.

Multiple locations. cinnaholic.com.

The Creamy Spot. This spot inside Best End Brewing in the Lee & White development in West End serves both hard scoop and soft serve vegan ice cream, in addition to treats like ice cream sandwiches and shakes.

1036 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-738-6310, thecreamyspot.com/findus

Dulce Vegan Bakery & Cafe. Satisfy your sweet tooth at this all-vegan bakery with a variety of cakes and other baked goods (recent offerings include brownies and raspberry chocolate almond cheesecake). The menu also features coffee drinks and sandwiches.

1994 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-624-7417, dulcevegan.com.

Eighty7 Sweets Ice Cream. Take pride in your city while treating yourself to plant-based flavors including Morehouse Chocolate, Lenox Lime and Avocado and Buckhead Mocha.

56 Broad St., Atlanta. 404-939-2745, eighty7sweets.com.

EnVegan. Head to this restaurant for a variety of bowls, burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps, desserts and smoothies. Highlights include the Oriental bowl, with grilled “chick’n” strips, onion, mushroom, red pepper, cabbage, carrots and brown rice; and the creamy shroom sandwich, with grilled mushrooms, onion, vegan cheese sauce, arugula and Thousand Island dressing. The menu also features several plant-based cakes for dessert.

3730 Carmia Drive, Atlanta. envegan.com

Flour and Time Bakery. The west Midtown bakery, owned by husband and wife Michael and Leah Bajalia, offers heartier items like quiche, in addition to its core stable of pastries including pan au chocolat, croissants and bear claws as well as other sweets, breads and pies, as well as coffee drinks.

1133 Huff Road, Atlanta. flourandtimebakery.com

Full Taste Vegan. A Full Taste, which opened in the North DeKalb Mall in 2019, relocated to Chamblee in 2022. Its extensive vegan menu features salads, pasta, sandwiches including the Jerked JackFruit and the Artichoke Croquet, bowls, burgers and smoothies. Brunch offers special dishes such as Spinach-Artichoke Quiche and a Scramble Plate made with vegan eggs, hash potatoes and rice sausage.

5255 Peachtree Blvd., Atlanta. 770-696-4741, fulltastevegan.com.

Go Vegan. Comfort food is the name of the game at this eatery, which serves indulgent lunch and dinner dishes, including vegan versions of barbecue ribs, braised oxtails, meatloaf and mac and cheese.

2179 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur. 404-481-5923, govegangrill.com.

Credit: Ryan Aaron Credit: Ryan Aaron

Good As Burgers. The menu includes vegan handhelds, besides the Beyond Meat patties piled with tomato, lettuce, onion, pickles, melted cheese and a house sauce, and slapped on a Hawaiian bun, as well as a variety of sides.

830 Willoughby Way, NE, Atlanta. 678-647-6997, goodasburgers.com.

Gokul Sweets and Vegetarian Restaurant. While desserts and sweet drinks are the specialty at Gokul, the business also offers a menu of vegetarian Indian items, including pakoras, hakka noodles, vegetable uttapam and saag paneer.

4315 Abbotts Bridge Road, Duluth, 470-268-4444 and 1707 Church St., Decatur. 678-974-5656, gokulsweets.com

Harmony Vegetarian. Harmony offers a variety of vegan Chinese dishes with imitation chicken, beef, pork and seafood, in addition to a selection on hot pots and soups, fried rice and lo mein. Imitation versions of fried chicken with pepper and salt, sesame chicken and Mongolian beef are top sellers.

4897 Buford Highway, Chamblee. 770-457-7288, harmonyvegetarianchinesefood.com

Healthful Essence. The menu changes often at this vegan spot whose menu is designed with Caribbean influences. On any given day you might find options such as curried "ungoat", callaloo patties and veggie lasagna on the cooked menu and a sprouted kamut bread sandwich and nori rolls on the raw menu.

875 York Ave. SW, Atlanta. 404-806-0830, healthfullessence.com.

Herban Fix. Looking to go a little upscale with your vegan dining? Herban Fix offers "fancy night out" dishes made with vegan ingredients including a steak-like king oyster mushroom glazed with sesame soy au jus, pad thai with tofu and sweet pea ravioli in curry jus with leeks and mushrooms. Don't miss the Sunday brunch (a favorite of former WSB anchor Monica Pearson), featuring a variety of dishes you won't find on the regular lunch or dinner menus.

565 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-815-8787, herbanfix.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Marin Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Marin

Higher Taste. Open in the former Govindas space, Higher Taste offers an aryuvedic-based vegan and vegetarian menu featuring wraps, soups, salads, curries, burgers and fried rices.

1150 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Hippie Hibachi. Josh Brock opened this vegan stall in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall that replaces the traditional beef, shrimp and chicken with plant-based proteins.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. hippiehibachi.com/menu.

Honest Indian Restaurant. This international chain offers a variety of thali, dosas, paneer and Indo-Chinese dishes.

1707 Church St., Decatur, 404-296-2965 and 3230 Caliber St. Suwanee, 678-771-5747. honestrestaurantsusa.com

Jikssa Vegan Ethiopian Cuisine. You’ll find traditional Ethiopian dishes including gomen, ingudai tibs made with mushrooms, and fasolia at this newly-opened Municipal Market stall.

209 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-791-7443.

La Semilla. Reid and Sophia Trapani’s Latin-influenced vegan restaurant has won accolades for its cheese dip, crunch wrap and tacos. Try the chochoyotes, a dish with coconut-corn broth, corn-poblano sofrito, macha oil, pumpkin seed oil and fried masa. The bar offers rum and agave versions of classic cocktails, natural and biodynamic wines, beer and nonalcoholic drinks.

780 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, lasemilla.kitchen

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Life Bistro. This vegan fine-dining spot serves lunch and dinner, with dishes including konjac seafood rasta pasta, oyster mushroom po’boy, curry quinoa stir-fry and plant-based bacon cheeseburger sliders. Life Bistro, which also features an alkaline-only menu, weekend brunch specials and dessert, recently opened a ghost kitchen in Buckhead and is set to open a stall inside the forthcoming Switchman Hall in Peoplestown later this year.

2036 Sylvan Road SW, Atlanta. 404-464-5139, lifebistroatl.com.

Local Green Atlanta. There’s both a pescatarian and vegan menu at this Atlanta restaurant, with the plant-based menu featuring dishes such as a pulled barbecue sandwich made with jackfruit, a cauliflower Philly and tacos made with kale and quinoa nestled in spinach tortillas and drizzled with sriracha mayo and the restaurant’s special sauce.

19 Joseph Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 770-883-8291, localgreenatlanta.com.

Lov’n It Live. Take a look at pieces from local artists while you wait for your food at this East Point spot, which sources ingredients from local organic farms and offers a menu of appetizers, salads, soups, entrees, burgers, sandwiches, drinks and desserts as well as a kids menu. Options include a quesadilla made with sage crumbles, lasagna prepared with pine nut cheese and Vitality Soup made with avocado, onion, garlic, olive oil, kelp, sea salt, spinach, distilled water and zucchini.

2795 E. Point St., East Point. 404-765-9220, lovingitlive.com.

The Loving Hut. This international vegan chain serves a mostly Asian-inspired menu, featuring such dishes as sweet and sour divine with fried tofu, soy nuggets, broccoli, pineapple, onion, red and green bell pepper; teriyaki broccoli; and vegan Philly cheesesteaks and cheeseburgers.

6385 Spalding Drive, Norcross, 678-421-9191. lovinghut.us.

Madras Mantra. This vegetarian Indian restaurant offers a variety of dosais (rice and lentil crepes with various fillings) and uthappams (rice and lentil flour pancakes with fillings), as well as house specials, including poori masala and cheese pav bhaji, and soups, appetizers and desserts.

2179 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, 470-660-4400 and 2349 Windy Hill Road, Marietta. 470-660-5300, madrasmantra.com

Mamak Vegan Kitchen. This Malaysian vegan spot from the team behind sister restaurant Mamak offers plant-based dishes including Fragrant Spice Tofu, Ancient Meat made with Beyond Meat and Curry Laksa, as well as a variety of cocktails and desserts.

2390 Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee. 678-909-8188. mamakvegan.com.

Plant-Based Pizza. Get your favorite treat veganized at this new spot, which offers several styles of pizza made with vegan cheese. Choose from a variety of toppings and create your own or select from options including the Georgia Peach made with veggie sausage, roasted peaches, scallions and jalapenos and the Philly, topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms and veggie sausage. Pizzas can also be made with gluten-free crust upon request.

730 Barnett St. NE, Atlanta, 404-835-2739. plantbasedpizzeria.net.

Plant-Based Zo. Find vegan Haitian dishes at this new spot including garbanzo bean puree and a Haitian chipotle bowl.

940 McDaniel St. SW, Atlanta. plantbasedzo.com

Planta. The Miami-based vegan chain has a menu featuring bang bang broccoli, thousand-layer potatoes, avocado lime tartare and udon noodles. The sleek space also offers a plant-based sushi list, including the rich unagi eggplant nigiri; a brunch menu with French toast and chick’n and waffles; and a selection of cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks.

99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 404-905-1480, plantarestaurants.com/location/planta-atlanta

Planta Queen. This sister restaurant to Planta has an Asian-influenced menu — with such dishes as vegetarian sushi, dan dan noodles and Singapore noodles — as well as a cocktail list.

3013 Bolling Way, Atlanta. 404-905-1343, plantarestaurants.com/location/planta-buckhead.

Planted Soul. Treat yourself with Planted Soul’s menu of dishes including cajun shrimp pasta, vegan chili and garlic bread, lobster melt and fries and the Jamaican Me Crazy wrap, which Lizzo recently sang the praises of.

800 Forrest St. NW, Atlanta. 678-465-7576, plantedsoulatl.com.

Royal Health Vegan. This Grant Park cafe’s menu includes sandwiches, wraps and seamoss smoothies. Try the sweet tacos filled with plant-based meat or mushrooms, truffle lobsta’ salad and quesadillas, then check out the restaurant’s small retail section.

371 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 678-974-7358, hwretailvegancafe.com.

Shawnee’s Goodies Vegan Bakery and Cafe. Come for the veggie sandwiches, loaded fries and nachos, burritos and salads and stay for the cakes, muffins, ice cream and cinnamon rolls at this Lilburn spot. Shawnee’s also offers a small weekend brunch menu with items including a waffle and fried oyster mushroom plate.

4895 Stone Mountain Hwy, Lilburn. 678-825-2393, shawneesgoodies.com.

Slutty Vegan. Prepare to wait — maybe for as long as a couple of hours — to get a taste of this restaurant’s lineup of vegan burgers and sandwiches (it also continues to operate a mobile food truck). Look for the Dance Hall Queen, topped with grilled onions, vegan cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and sweet jerk plantain, and the Fussy Hussy, topped with vegan American cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickle and vegan mayo on a Hawaiian bun.

Multiple locations. sluttyveganatl.com.

Soul Vegetarian. Look for a variety of hearty vegan dishes at this Atlanta staple, including the kalebone roast, an eggless salad plate and barbecue cauliflower. The Poncey-Highland location is a sit-down restaurant while the West End location offers options from its hot bar.

652 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-875-0145; and 879 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, 404-752-5194. soulvegetarian2.com.

Credit: Henri Hollis Credit: Henri Hollis

Tassili's Raw Reality Cafe. Get your food both raw and vegan with a variety of "raw delectables" including the TRR Original Kale Salad made with kale, red onions, sundried tomatoes and wraps including the Dat Ish Wrap (named an AJC Dish of the Week), which uses the kale salad as a base and adds mushrooms and avocado.

1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-343-6126, tassilisrawreality.com.

Udipi Cafe. You can find South Indian specialties here, including uthappams, dosai, soups and such main dishes as chana palak made with chickpeas and spinach.

3300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 678-584-5840, udipi-vegetarian.com

Veganish. Dubbing itself metro Atlanta’s “first and only” vegan/vegetarian/pescatarian food truck park, the just-OTP Veganish plays host to a rotating list of (mostly vegan) trucks including It’s Go Thyme, 2 Scoops and Yunique Tacos.

8271 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro. instagram.com/atlfoodtruckpark.

VeGreen Vegetarian Fusion Restaurant. Head to Duluth for a vegan fusion menu that offers a variety of veggie sushi, rice and noodle dishes and dishes made with soy faux meat, including General Tso’s chicken and red curry with beef.

3780 Old Norcross Road, Duluth. 770-495-8828, vegreen.com

VeGreen Noodle. The menu here has a selection of vegetarian sushi, rice dishes and noodle dishes, including tom yum udon and creamy miso ramen.

2660 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford. 470-238-8000, vegreennoodle.com

Waffl Taco. This New York-based restaurant recently opened its first Atlanta location where you’ll find a menu of folded waffles stuffed with vegan fillings and toppings, including portobello “beef,” barbecue jackfruit, fried oyster mushrooms, truffle hot sauce and cashew cream.

3024 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta. 347-559-1442, waffltaco.com

