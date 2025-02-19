There’s more than one way to drink Old Forester bourbon

Old Forester has been making quality bourbon for a long time, with its flagship brand an 86-proof whiskey. Your father or grandfather probably had it. The brand has been around since 1870, when pharmaceutical salesman George Garvin Brown was the first to put bourbon in a glass bottle, seal the top and sign each label.
Brown-Forman, Old Forester’s parent company, always was proud of the whiskey. However, its other brands, including Jack Daniels and Woodford Reserve, got more attention.
Old Forester has branched out through the years, though, with the introduction of Birthday bourbon about 20 years ago and its Whiskey Row Series 12 years later. Today, Old Forester offers multiple expressions.
Here is a guide to six widely available Old Forester options and two less common varieties:
Old Forester 86 proof. This is the OG Old Forester. It is the lowest proof and meant to be sipped neat. It has hints of mint and tobacco leaf and orange skin, as well as raw-sugar sweetness. When Jerry was working in restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky, it was the whiskey that a lot of hospitality folks kept on hand for unexpected company.
100 proof bottled in bond. The Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897 required, among other things, that bourbon had to be 100 proof. This homage to that time is a favorite among bartenders because of its mixability and value. Maple, red apple and warm baking spice flavors are present.
1870 original batch. This expression pays tribute to the year it all started. Old Forester blends whiskey from three different warehouses, with different ages and barrel-entry proofs. It’s 90 proof and tastes of chocolate-covered orange, white flowers and sweet biscuit.
1897 bottled in bond. This whiskey has notes of caramel and egg custard and a bold treacle finish.
1910 old fine whiskey. At 93 proof, this double-matured bourbon has notes of chocolate pecan pie with fresh whipped cream.
1920 Prohibition style. Old Forester was one of just six distilleries allowed to operate during Prohibition for “medicinal purposes.” Bottled at 115 proof, this bold whiskey has a smoky, oaked finish, along with the taste of chocolate-covered cherries and dried green herbs.
1924 10-year-old. This limited, annual release commemorates Prohibition-era production by blending different mash bills — similar to the blending of barrels from shuttered distilleries back then. At 10 years old, this 100-proof bourbon is exceptionally smooth, with hints of chocolate fudge on the nose and black pepper and creme brulee on the palate.
Birthday bourbon. The rarest of the Old Forester line, this one causes an annual frenzy on its Sept. 2 release date (also George Garvin Brown’s birthday). In this year’s version, we tasted praline, lightly roasted coffee and caramel corn, along with a long, tannic finish.
