An old-fashioned bourbon lesson

Bourbon also is defined by the mash, the mix of grains used to start fermentation (the first step of the distillation process). By law, bourbon must have at least 51% corn in the mash, but most have a higher percentage — usually around 70%.

Next, bourbon must be aged in new, charred oak barrels. This is where bourbon’s color — and a lot of its distinct flavor — comes from.

Finally, bourbon can’t be distilled at higher than 160 proof, can’t go into the barrel higher than 125 proof, and can’t be bottled at less than 80 proof. This is the technical stuff, but it’s good to know.

Yet, let’s not lose sight of why we enjoy bourbon: the taste. Our favorite bourbon cocktail is a very classic Old-Fashioned, as it highlights, rather than hides, the character of the spirit. Two of our favorite bourbons are Old Forester, with its classic flavor profile, and Atlanta’s own ASW Unison bourbon, with its modern complexity.

Explore Beer and cocktail news

Caption An Old-Fashioned is one of the bourbon cocktails that best highlights the character of the spirit. Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Krista Slater Credit: Krista Slater

Old-Fashioned 1 Demerara sugar cube

3 dashes angostura bitters

½ ounce water

2 ounces bourbon

lemon peel (a strip using a Y vegetable peeler is best) Place the sugar cube, bitters and water in a rocks glass. Muddle to dissolve. Add bourbon and ice and stir. Squeeze a strip of lemon peel, side-down, over the drink and place in the glass. Serves 1. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving: 182 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), no protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, no fiber, no fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium. Per serving: 182 calories (percent of calories from fat, 0), no protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, no fiber, no fat (no saturated fat), no cholesterol, 1 milligram sodium.

Explore 15 Georgia distilleries to try for everything from bourbon to moonshine

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.