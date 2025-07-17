Rural roadsides and ditches can be wildflower havens

That, in fact, was what drew several of us Georgia Botanical Society members last weekend to several rural roadsides in the vicinity of the Okefenokee Swamp deep in southeast Georgia.

We found a large variety of striking summer wildflowers in full bloom in the sunny expanses and ditches along the highways. One plant was the night-flowering wild petunia, one of Georgia’s rarest and strangest wildflowers.

“You know the flowers must be good (for us) to go out in the July heat,” said our leader, Rich Reaves.

Reaves, a field botanist, has led numerous roadside botanizing adventures all over Georgia. The technique is simple: Safely pull off alongside a highway to look at the plants growing there. (These are naturally occurring plants, unlike those planted by workers for highway beautification projects.)

During our two-day trek, we carpooled in a small caravan and followed Reaves and his wife, Anita, to several roadside stops in Brantley, Ware and Charlton counties. We used extra caution to safely park along the roads. On the roadsides, we saw and photographed two species of carnivorous pitcher plants, sunflowers, milkweeds, marsh pinks, meadow beauties, spiderworts, loblolly bays, bog cheetos, hatpins and many other summer wildflowers. Large, resplendent patches of rose gentians and Barbara’s buttons along some roads were breathtaking.

On our second day, we were up early to see the night-flowering wild petunia in a roadside spot that’s one of few places where it’s found in Georgia. Making the flower so unusual is that it fully blooms for one night only. It is pollinated at night by hawk moths. A few hours after daybreak, its large, single white flower shrivels and falls off.

