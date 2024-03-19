Aziza, Falafel Nation to close after five years in Westside Provisions District

Israeli restaurant Aziza and neighboring falafel stand Falafel Nation are set to close in the Westside Provisions District next month after five years.

The April 6 closure was announced on the restaurant’s social media accounts. The statement said the decision was made not to renew the restaurant’s lease.

“Aziza is a pioneer in modern Israeli cuisine in Atlanta,” the statement read in part. “We are so grateful to the neighborhood, the larger Atlanta community and all the amazing individuals and team members who have been part of our incredible journey.”