Aziza, Falafel Nation to close after five years in Westside Provisions District

Israeli restaurant Aziza and neighboring falafel stand Falafel Nation are set to close in the Westside Provisions District next month after five years.
The April 6 closure was announced on the restaurant’s social media accounts. The statement said the decision was made not to renew the restaurant’s lease.
“Aziza is a pioneer in modern Israeli cuisine in Atlanta,” the statement read in part. “We are so grateful to the neighborhood, the larger Atlanta community and all the amazing individuals and team members who have been part of our incredible journey.”
Aziza, which opened in 2019 at 1170 Howell Mill Road, is part of restaurateur Tal Baum’s Oliva Restaurant Group. Other restaurants in the group include Atrium and Bellina Alimentari at Ponce City Market, Carmel in Buckhead, and Rina, which has locations on the Eastside Beltline and in Alpharetta.
Aziza’s menu features Middle Eastern-inspired specialties including hummus, salatim like labneh and babaganoush and main dishes lamb shank with lentils and cauliflower tagine.
The restaurant is one of several big food and beverage changes for the Westside Provisions District development over the past couple of years. Redbird, which was owned by onetime Oliva culinary director Zeb Stevenson closed in early 2023, while Little Trouble closed in June of last year. Ford Fry closed JCT Kitchen in 2021, but opened Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc in its place. Yeah Burger closed in 2022 after 12 years, with Shake Shack taking over the space.
A representative for Aziza did not immediately return The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
