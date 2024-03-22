SmoQ’n Hot Grill closing in Tech Square food hall, set to reopen in new location

Sandwich shop SmoQ’n Hot Grill is set to close in the Collective Food Hall at Coda at Tech Square, with plans to relocate within the next few months.

“Ultimately, the decision to seek a location other than the Collective Food Hall at Coda came down to the belief that SmoQ’n Hot Grill could serve a greater number and range of customers in a location that generated two higher levels of guest traffic during evenings, weekends and holidays,”ownership said in a prepared statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “SmoQ’n Hot Grill looks forward to announcing its new home within the next couple of months.”

The business will continue to provide catering services and host pop-ups.