SmoQ’n Hot Grill closing in Tech Square food hall, set to reopen in new location

A cheddar burger with bacon is on the menu at Smoq'n Hot Grill, which is closing its location in the Collective Food Hall at Coda. / Courtesy of Smoq'n Hot Grill

2 minutes ago

Sandwich shop SmoQ’n Hot Grill is set to close in the Collective Food Hall at Coda at Tech Square, with plans to relocate within the next few months.

“Ultimately, the decision to seek a location other than the Collective Food Hall at Coda came down to the belief that SmoQ’n Hot Grill could serve a greater number and range of customers in a location that generated two higher levels of guest traffic during evenings, weekends and holidays,”ownership said in a prepared statement shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “SmoQ’n Hot Grill looks forward to announcing its new home within the next couple of months.”

The business will continue to provide catering services and host pop-ups.

Located at 756 W. Peachtree, SmoQ’n Hot Grill opened in September 2022 with a menu featuring comfort foods including corned beef on rye and Reuben sandwiches made with house-smoked beef brisket; the Garden of Eat’n veggie panini made with roasted vegetables and mozzarella; the We Love Hot Butts, a smoked pork sandwich with grilled peach barbecue sauce and pickles; and both beef and vegan cheeseburgers.

Smoq’n Hot Grill comes from David Smith and Paul Jones of Trowbridge Partners, an Atlanta brand development and commercial real estate firm founded in 2003. They’ve also been involved in opening Farm Burger and El Super Pan, as well as the El Burro Pollo located in the Collective.

In 2022, the pair announced that they were teaming up to open vegan pizzeria Pizzeria Verdura Sincera, a vegan pizzeria in the former Zesto space in Little Five Points, though the status of that project is unclear.

Other concepts at the Collective, which opened on the ground floor of the Coda complex in 2020, include By Weight and Measure, Poke Burri, Humble Mumble and Aviva by Kameel.

A representative for Portman Holdings, the commercial real estate development company that manages Coda, did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

