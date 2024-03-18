Food & Dining

Aviva by Kameel to open third location in Buckhead development

By
32 minutes ago

Popular Mediterranean restaurant Aviva by Kameel is set to open its third metro location later this year.

The restaurant is set to open by this fall at 3300 Piedmont Road in the Buckhead Landing development. Formerly known as Piedmont Peachtree Crossing, the development was home to the grocery store known as Disco Kroger, which closed in late 2022.

The new location of Aviva by Kameel will feature the same menu as the other two eateries, offering build-your-own wraps, salads and plates with options including falafel, chicken shawarma and salmon, along with sides.

Nas Srouji, who owns and operates Aviva by Kameel with his father, Kameel, said the pair spent most of 2023 looking for a new location, “but nothing felt right until we saw Buckhead Crossing.”

“We wanted something very visible, since our other locations are more tucked away. We see this as the prototype for future Aviva restaurants.”

210828 Atlanta, Ga: Chef Kameel Srouji of Aviva by Kameel at The Collective at CODA in midtown Atlanta, demonstrates his personal method of washing and draining chard before cooking. The very expressive Srouji likes to compare vegetables to any other living thing, "If you don't treat them carefully, they will bruise". Photos for Food story on Israeli food with recipes and chef portraits, for 091621Israeli (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Chris Hunt

Credit: Chris Hunt

Kameel Srouji, a native of Israel, came to Atlanta in 1981 and operated several other restaurants before opening the first Aviva by Kameel in Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta in 2012. A second in the Collective food hall at Coda in Tech Square followed in 2020.

The 2,500-square-foot counter-service Buckhead location will feature indoor seating as well as a small outdoor patio.

Other food and beverage concepts set to open in Buckhead Landing in the coming months are the first Georgia location of Ohio-based Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, and the first Atlanta location of Boston-based Burton’s Bar & Grill. They’ll join currently operating restaurants including Piu Bello and Urban Wu.

Buckhead Landing will also be home to a 55,000-square-foot Publix, set to open later this year.

The development, slated to be completed in 2025, is one of seven properties in Buckhead owned and operated by shopping center developer Regency Centers.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

