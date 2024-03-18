Aviva by Kameel to open third location in Buckhead development

Nas Srouji, who owns and operates Aviva by Kameel with his father, Kameel, said the pair spent most of 2023 looking for a new location, “but nothing felt right until we saw Buckhead Crossing.”

“We wanted something very visible, since our other locations are more tucked away. We see this as the prototype for future Aviva restaurants.”

Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Kameel Srouji, a native of Israel, came to Atlanta in 1981 and operated several other restaurants before opening the first Aviva by Kameel in Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta in 2012. A second in the Collective food hall at Coda in Tech Square followed in 2020.

The 2,500-square-foot counter-service Buckhead location will feature indoor seating as well as a small outdoor patio.

Other food and beverage concepts set to open in Buckhead Landing in the coming months are the first Georgia location of Ohio-based Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, and the first Atlanta location of Boston-based Burton’s Bar & Grill. They’ll join currently operating restaurants including Piu Bello and Urban Wu.

Buckhead Landing will also be home to a 55,000-square-foot Publix, set to open later this year.

The development, slated to be completed in 2025, is one of seven properties in Buckhead owned and operated by shopping center developer Regency Centers.

