While I’m happy to eat plant-based meals that put the vegetables front and center, I’m usually not one for faux meat. But I’m happy to make an exception when I’ve found a DIY meat substitute that’s as delicious as the one in this vegetarian ragu.

Made from ground mushrooms and walnuts, it has a meaty texture, deep umami flavor and — importantly — plenty of fat. Even better, it’s quick and easy to make yourself. Simply put a 2-to-1 ratio (by weight) of mushrooms to walnuts in a food processor, grind it up, and cook in your oil of choice until deeply browned. I learned this trick from another recipe developer, who used it in chili, and I’ve been experimenting with it ever since.

For a weeknight ragu, stir in a jar of prepared marinara sauce and a Parmesan cheese rind. You can cut the rind off of any block of Parm, and it’ll bring a bit more umami to the final dish. I like to serve the sauce with spaghetti, topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Spaghetti with Mushroom Ragu

For a vegan option, simply omit the Parmesan cheese and rind.

