Spaghetti with Mushroom Ragu. This vegetarian dish can become vegan by simply omitting the Parmesan cheese and rind. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Spaghetti with Mushroom Ragu. This vegetarian dish can become vegan by simply omitting the Parmesan cheese and rind. (CHRIS HUNT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
1 hour ago

While I’m happy to eat plant-based meals that put the vegetables front and center, I’m usually not one for faux meat. But I’m happy to make an exception when I’ve found a DIY meat substitute that’s as delicious as the one in this vegetarian ragu.

Made from ground mushrooms and walnuts, it has a meaty texture, deep umami flavor and — importantly — plenty of fat. Even better, it’s quick and easy to make yourself. Simply put a 2-to-1 ratio (by weight) of mushrooms to walnuts in a food processor, grind it up, and cook in your oil of choice until deeply browned. I learned this trick from another recipe developer, who used it in chili, and I’ve been experimenting with it ever since.

For a weeknight ragu, stir in a jar of prepared marinara sauce and a Parmesan cheese rind. You can cut the rind off of any block of Parm, and it’ll bring a bit more umami to the final dish. I like to serve the sauce with spaghetti, topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Spaghetti with Mushroom Ragu

For a vegan option, simply omit the Parmesan cheese and rind.

About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

