October 2024 restaurant news from the Georgia coast and beyond

Atlanta-based Belén de la Cruz recently expanded with a bakery and bistro in Savannah. / Courtesy of Belén de la Cruz

Credit: Courtesy of Bele de la Cruz

Credit: Courtesy of Bele de la Cruz

Atlanta-based Belén de la Cruz recently expanded with a bakery and bistro in Savannah. / Courtesy of Belén de la Cruz
By Bill Dawers – For the AJC
1 hour ago

This installment of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s monthly coastal dining recap covers a new bakery and bistro in Savannah, an upcoming event in St. Simons Island benefitting the nonprofit Firebox Initiative and the recent closure of an acclaimed restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Argentine bakery and bistro now open in Savannah

The boutique bakery Belén de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries has expanded to Savannah with a new bistro on East Liberty Street in the heart of the Landmark Historic District.

“As our business continues to expand, it was evident that Savannah is where we wanted to be. With a wonderful community and a constant flow of visitors, it made perfect sense to open a bistro here,” company founder Belén de la Cruz said in a prepared statement.

Belén de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries Bistro in Savannah is a partnership with restaurateur Paola Recht-Hirsch, a native of Argentina who ran her own cafe in Buenos Aires.

Belén de la Cruz in Savannah offers several different kinds of empanadas and other Argentinian foods. / Courtesy of Belén de la Cruz

Credit: Courtesy of Bele de la Cruz

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Bele de la Cruz

On a recent weekend morning, the menu included nine types of empanadas, including four vegetarian options. In addition to the bakery’s regular menu, the Savannah location offers Argentine-style medialunas, charcuterie boards, paninis and juices.

The bistro has seating inside, plus several outdoor tables.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

Belén de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries also has locations in Atlanta, Johns Creek, Marietta and Senoia, as well as a catering and wholesale business.

Belén de la Cruz Empanadas & Pastries Bistro. 123 East Liberty St. Savannah. belendelacruz.com

Nonprofit hosts fundraiser “BBQ on the Block” in St. Simons Island

The nonprofit Firebox Initiative, which provides support for service industry workers in the Golden Isles, will host its annual flagship event BBQ on the Block from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 along Mallery Street in St. Simons Island.

According to the organization’s website, Firebox has offered more than $300,000 in emergency assistance to individuals and supported about 120 restaurants since it was established in 2018.

BBQ on the Block will feature about 20 street vendors and live music by bluegrass band Rollin’ In The Hay at Mallery Street Cafe.

All proceeds from vendors will go directly to crisis grants for the local food and beverage community.

For event details or to donate, visit ssbbqfirebox.com.

Charleston restaurant closes after more than 20 years

Cru Café, which has been a staple of the Charleston restaurant scene for 23 years, closed at the end of September.

“We’ve seen this city grow, evolve, and change – and we’ve changed with it,” wrote owner and chef John Zucker in a post on Instagram and Facebook. “Cru Café became more than a restaurant; it became a home for those who worked here, and a place of comfort for those who dined here.”

“But restaurants are living, breathing things,” Zucker continued. “They thrive when they have the people to support them. And right now, the industry is in the middle of a storm that we just can’t fight anymore. The truth is, you can’t run a restaurant without a team. And when you can’t find the staff – no matter how much heart you have – it’s time to face reality.”

Zucker said that he would focus his energy on the “flourishing” sister business Cru Catering.

“With the closure, the Lowcountry is losing a place that played a pivotal role in Charleston’s restaurant revolution in the early 2000s,” wrote Parker Milner, food editor for The Post and Courier.

***

BE A TIPSTER! Got insider info about dining on the Georgia coast? Send your scoop (we welcome restaurant recommendations, too!) to ligaya.figueras@ajc.com.

About the author: Bill Dawers is a freelancer based in Savannah. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, he lived in St. Louis and Philadelphia before moving nearly 30 years ago to Savannah to enjoy the city’s quirks, charms and beauty. He also teaches at Georgia Southern University.

