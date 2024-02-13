Belén de la Cruz brings its empanadas and pastries to the Eastside Beltline

Popular empanada and pastry shop Belén de la Cruz will open its fifth location inside the Beltline Kroger on Feb. 14.

The dedicated counter inside the store at 725 Ponce De Leon Ave. will offer nine Argentinian-style empanadas including beef, cheesy beef, chicken, chicken cheese, spinach, Caprese, mushroom and ham and cheese. There will also be a rotation of pastries with offerings like flan, tres leches square and dulce de leche cookies.

Belén de la Cruz, a Buenos Aires native, started building her eponymous empanada empire after relocating to Atlanta in 2015. The former marketing professional began hosting cooking classes in her kitchen complete with “naughty aprons” and wine, and soon attendees were asking how to purchase her empanadas, which were inspired by her mother and grandmother’s cooking.