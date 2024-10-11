Food & Dining

A Japanese restaurant with omakase and a rooftop bar is coming to East Cobb

Italian bakery, restaurant are also set for Avenue East Cobb
The Picasso roll is on the menu at Tenku Sushi Elevation, set to open in 2025 in the Avenue East Cobb development in Marietta. / Courtesy of Tenku Sushi Elevation

Credit: Courtesy of Tenku Sushi Elevation

Credit: Courtesy of Tenku Sushi Elevation

The Picasso roll is on the menu at Tenku Sushi Elevation, set to open in 2025 in the Avenue East Cobb development in Marietta.
More food and beverage and retail concepts are coming to the mixed-use Avenue East Cobb in Marietta.

The newly-announced future tenants include:

Giulia, an Italian-inspired bakery that opened its first location earlier this year at the Forum Peachtree Corners. Owned by brothers Ben and Seth Gjuka, Guilia East Cobb is set to open in spring 2025 with a selection of pastries, sandwiches and coffee drinks. The 900-square-foot patisserie will be located next to Luga, a full-service Italian restaurant set to open in spring 2025 that will also be owned by the Gjuka brothers.

Situated in a 4,440-square-foot space, Luga will feature a 28-seat bar, open kitchen, 20-person private dining room, and a retractable glass wall that opens onto a patio. The seasonal, one-page menu will offer fresh antipasti, salads, Roma-style pizzas and housemade pastas.

Set to open in summer 2025, Tenku Sushi Elevation, which also has a location in Woodstock, will feature nigiri and sashimi, signature rolls, robata grills, omakase and appetizers like grilled marinated octopus. Design plans for the 2,500-square-foot restaurant and rooftop bar include “sleek, minimalist décor and Japanese artwork that evokes an elegant, relaxed ambience,” according to a news release.

Giulia, Luga and Tenku Sushi Elevation will join recently opened eateries eLo Vegan Lifestyle and Super Chix, as well as more established concepts including Peach Street Pizza, Press Waffle Co., Round Trip Brewing Co., Vanilla Cafe, Tin Lizzy’s Cantina and Tin Pin Game Bar.

In addition to the new food and beverage businesses, luxury bedding company Boll & Branch and women’s fashion retailer Nic + Zoe will also be joining the tenant mix at Avenue East Cobb.

The development, managed by North American Properties (NAP) and owned by PGIM Real Estate, is now 96% leased.

Originally opened in August 1999, the 30-acre project underwent a redevelopment in 2022 that was completed the following year.

