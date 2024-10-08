Atlanta food guru Alton Brown announces final 60-city tour in 2025

Atlanta’s renowned food guru Alton Brown will be embarking on what he’s dubbing his final 60-city road tour to promote his newest book. It will include a stop at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 10, 2025.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 11, at Ticketmaster.com.
At the time the tour begins Feb. 13, Brown, 62, will release his 10th book, a collection of essays and ruminations called “Food for Thought.”
Brown’s previous three tours “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science,” and “Beyond the Eats” have stopped in more than 200 cities, drawing more than 550,000 attendees.
He produced and hosted 16 seasons of the quirky, beloved food education show “Good Eats” on the Food Network going back to 1999. He has also hosted a variety of other TV shows including “Iron Chef America” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”
The sardonic and often sarcastic personality, in a press release, noted: “Last Bite will be my farewell tour and my last culinary variety show, as it’s time for me to make my full-time return to male modeling.”
