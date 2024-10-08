Breaking: Supreme Court seems open to upholding Biden administration regulations on ghost guns
Things to Do

Atlanta food guru Alton Brown announces final 60-city tour in 2025

He will be at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre Feb. 20.
Alton Brown in "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." (Greg Gayne/Netflix/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Alton Brown in "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." (Greg Gayne/Netflix/TNS)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta’s renowned food guru Alton Brown will be embarking on what he’s dubbing his final 60-city road tour to promote his newest book. It will include a stop at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 10, 2025.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 11, at Ticketmaster.com.

At the time the tour begins Feb. 13, Brown, 62, will release his 10th book, a collection of essays and ruminations called “Food for Thought.”

Brown’s previous three tours “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science,” and “Beyond the Eats” have stopped in more than 200 cities, drawing more than 550,000 attendees.

He produced and hosted 16 seasons of the quirky, beloved food education show “Good Eats” on the Food Network going back to 1999. He has also hosted a variety of other TV shows including “Iron Chef America” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”

The sardonic and often sarcastic personality, in a press release, noted: “Last Bite will be my farewell tour and my last culinary variety show, as it’s time for me to make my full-time return to male modeling.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Charmain Z. Brackett/Augusta Good News

Walmart, Tyson Foods provide free meals in Augusta following Hurricane Helene
Placeholder Image

Michelin Guide sets an announcement date for 2024 Atlanta selections
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

3 buzzy new chain restaurants pull in crowds around metro Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Atlanta author gives her first cookbook — and herself — a makeover
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Atlanta named one of the best cities for foodies in America
Whole World Improv Theatre celebrates 30 years of making it up as it goes
In Theater Emory’s ‘Mud,’ a woman’s hope overcomes oppression
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Georgia facing numerous crises, but Board of Public Health hasn’t met since May
Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
State Election Board taking up voter eligibility and investigations into eight Georgia...