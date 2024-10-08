Atlanta food guru Alton Brown announces final 60-city tour in 2025

Atlanta’s renowned food guru Alton Brown will be embarking on what he’s dubbing his final 60-city road tour to promote his newest book. It will include a stop at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 10, 2025.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 11, at Ticketmaster.com.

At the time the tour begins Feb. 13, Brown, 62, will release his 10th book, a collection of essays and ruminations called “Food for Thought.”