Toast Noir opens in Buckhead as a cafe companion to Toast on Lenox

Cafe and coffee shop Toast Noir opened this week in Buckhead.
Located at 27070 Lenox Road in the former Garnet Gal’s Coffee Shop & Bakery space, Cafe Noir comes from chef Virgil Harper and his business partner, Tamara Young. The pair are behind Toast on Lenox, a popular brunch spot a few doors down from Toast Noir that debuted in 2021. A second location, Toast on 14th, opened in Home Park in 2023.
Young said Toast Noir is meant to serve as a sister concept to Toast on Lenox, with a selection of coffee drinks, teas, smoothies, juices, pastries, acai bowls, sandwiches, salads and soups.
Menu highlights include a pastrami sandwich with provolone cheese and spicy mustard; chopped Cobb salad; deviled eggs, ricotta toast with blackberry jam, local honey and lemon zest.
The beverage selection also includes specialty drinks like the Cloud Noir, with a cotton candy cloud suspended above a cup of coffee and a Mocha Bear Latte with teddy bear-shaped ice cubes made out of cold brew, so they don’t dilute the drink as they melt.
While developing the menu, Harper said he was “inspired by the creative atmosphere of cafes and coffee shops, where everybody seems like they’re working on something.”
Toast Noir’s design, executed by Young, “has a French vibe that’s elegant and comfortable,” she said, with black-and-white walls painted with whimsical scenes and black-and-white subway tiles. Seating options include three seats at a small bar, two at a cafe window, and about 25 more on black leather and velvet benches and at cafe-style tables. Two tables outside seat about eight more guests.
The cafe’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Toast Noir:
