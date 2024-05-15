Toast Noir opens in Buckhead as a cafe companion to Toast on Lenox

Credit: Courtesy of Toast Noir Credit: Courtesy of Toast Noir

Menu highlights include a pastrami sandwich with provolone cheese and spicy mustard; chopped Cobb salad; deviled eggs, ricotta toast with blackberry jam, local honey and lemon zest.

The beverage selection also includes specialty drinks like the Cloud Noir, with a cotton candy cloud suspended above a cup of coffee and a Mocha Bear Latte with teddy bear-shaped ice cubes made out of cold brew, so they don’t dilute the drink as they melt.

While developing the menu, Harper said he was “inspired by the creative atmosphere of cafes and coffee shops, where everybody seems like they’re working on something.”

Toast Noir’s design, executed by Young, “has a French vibe that’s elegant and comfortable,” she said, with black-and-white walls painted with whimsical scenes and black-and-white subway tiles. Seating options include three seats at a small bar, two at a cafe window, and about 25 more on black leather and velvet benches and at cafe-style tables. Two tables outside seat about eight more guests.

The cafe’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

