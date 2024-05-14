Philly cheesesteaks, hoagies and Jersey-style pizza coming to Tucker this spring

Even after two decades in Atlanta, the two still craved “the great Italian American sandwich culture of the Northeast,” according to a news release.

Nicky’s Undefeated is their solution to this problem. Located at 2316 Main St. in the former Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar space, the counter service restaurant will have 50 seats in the main dining room, a 10-seat bar and a “sports bar theme,” Lo told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. There will be plenty of TVs and a yellow and royal blue color scheme.

Expect Italian American classics on the menu, including rib-eye and chicken cheesesteaks, hoagies, chicken cutlet sandwiches, salads and cheese fries, plus Italian water ice, ice cream and Jersey-style pizza, which is similar to New York-style pizza but has a thicker crust, as well as a full bar.

Ingredients will be sourced from the Philadelphia region, including bread from Liscio’s Bakery in South Jersey and deli meat, cheese, chips and ice cream from other vendors in the Northeast.

“A perfectly constructed cheesesteak is all about the ingredients,” Lo said in a prepared statement. “The right sturdy bread which is crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, thinly shaved high-quality rib-eye steak, good melted cheese, slow-cooked onions and a side of sweet or hot peppers.”

Nicky’s Undefeated is Lo’s fourth restaurant venture in addition to Salaryman in Toco Hill, Ramen Station in Grant Park and Suzy Siu’s Baos in Inman Park.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

2316 Main St., Tucker. nickysundefeated.com

