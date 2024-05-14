Food & Dining

Philly cheesesteaks, hoagies and Jersey-style pizza coming to Tucker this spring

Credit: Courtesy of Michael Lo

Nicky's Undefeated will open in downtown Tucker with Philly cheesesteaks, Jersey-style pizza and hoagies.
By
49 minutes ago

Nicky’s Undefeated, a Philadelphia-style sandwich shop, is set to open in downtown Tucker in late spring or early summer.

The news was first reported by Decaturish.

Longtime friends Michael Lo and Walt Gebelein bonded over their shared love for Philly sports and great sandwiches. Both grew up in the Philadelphia area — Lo in Philadelphia and Gebelein in South Jersey — and they met about 20 years ago while working at the Home Depot.

Even after two decades in Atlanta, the two still craved “the great Italian American sandwich culture of the Northeast,” according to a news release.

Walt Gebelein and Michael Lo pose at a Philadelphia Eagles game.

Credit: Courtesy of Michael Lo

Nicky’s Undefeated is their solution to this problem. Located at 2316 Main St. in the former Hot Betty’s Breakfast Bar space, the counter service restaurant will have 50 seats in the main dining room, a 10-seat bar and a “sports bar theme,” Lo told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. There will be plenty of TVs and a yellow and royal blue color scheme.

Expect Italian American classics on the menu, including rib-eye and chicken cheesesteaks, hoagies, chicken cutlet sandwiches, salads and cheese fries, plus Italian water ice, ice cream and Jersey-style pizza, which is similar to New York-style pizza but has a thicker crust, as well as a full bar.

Ingredients will be sourced from the Philadelphia region, including bread from Liscio’s Bakery in South Jersey and deli meat, cheese, chips and ice cream from other vendors in the Northeast.

“A perfectly constructed cheesesteak is all about the ingredients,” Lo said in a prepared statement. “The right sturdy bread which is crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, thinly shaved high-quality rib-eye steak, good melted cheese, slow-cooked onions and a side of sweet or hot peppers.”

Nicky’s Undefeated is Lo’s fourth restaurant venture in addition to Salaryman in Toco Hill, Ramen Station in Grant Park and Suzy Siu’s Baos in Inman Park.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

2316 Main St., Tucker. nickysundefeated.com

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

