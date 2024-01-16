Dish of the Week: Pollo a la brasa at Tio Lucho’s

Restaurant News

Pollo a la brasa is served with collard greens and fingerling potatoes at Tio Lucho’s. Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
Pollo a la brasa — which is blackened or rotisserie chicken cooked over flames — is so beloved in Peru that there’s a national holiday to celebrate it. At Tio Lucho’s, it’s celebrated every day, and very well.

Chef Arnaldo Castillo’s Peruvian roots and Southern ingredients provide the best of both worlds on a menu of coastal food, but I can’t stop thinking about the chicken. The secret is a combination of marinade and cooking method. The three-day process begins with an overnight brine, and then a 24-hour marinade of aji, spices and beer. The dish gets its subtle smokiness and bronzed skin from time on a Big Green Egg.

The half of a chicken is moist and juicy on the inside, with crispy, seasoned skin on the outside. The flavor isn’t limited to the golden-brown skin; it permeates the meat with a subtle earthiness. In fact, it’s so steeped in flavor that it doesn’t really need a sauce, but the creamy aji verde does make it even more vibrant. A side of expertly tender collards, seasoned with sofrito, also earned a wow.

Tio Lucho’s. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com

