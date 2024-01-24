BreakingNews
Here are the Atlanta chefs and restaurants named 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists
The James Beard Awards have been postponed until later this summer. COURTESY OF THE JAMES BEARD FOUNDATION

Several chefs and restaurants from metro Atlanta and the nearby city of Athens have been named 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists.

They include:

Outstanding Chef

Atsushi Hayakawa, Hayakawa

Outstanding Hospitality

Cooks & Soldiers

Best Chef: Southeast

Pete Amadhanirundr, Puma Yu’s (Athens)

Arnaldo Castillo, Tio Lucho’s

Erika Council, Bomb Biscuits

Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang, Talat Market

Duane Nutter, Southern National

In addition, Kimball Brienza and Stephen Palmer, who own Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which has several restaurants in metro Atlanta, were named semifinalists in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. Palmer, an Atlanta native, is behind eateries including Indaco, Sukoshi, O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse.

Atlanta is in position to recreate its victory from 2023, when Chef Terry Koval of Decatur restaurants the Deer and the Dove and B-Side won in the Best Chef: Southeast category. He was the only finalist from the metro area last year, though The Grey in Savannah was up for the Outstanding Restaurant honor.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards are among the nation’s most prestigious honors recognizing leaders in the culinary and food media industries.

The 2024 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Award finalists will be announced April 3. Winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on June 10 in Chicago.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

