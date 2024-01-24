Atsushi Hayakawa, Hayakawa

Outstanding Hospitality

Cooks & Soldiers

Best Chef: Southeast

Pete Amadhanirundr, Puma Yu’s (Athens)

Arnaldo Castillo, Tio Lucho’s

Erika Council, Bomb Biscuits

Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang, Talat Market

Duane Nutter, Southern National

In addition, Kimball Brienza and Stephen Palmer, who own Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which has several restaurants in metro Atlanta, were named semifinalists in the Outstanding Restaurateur category. Palmer, an Atlanta native, is behind eateries including Indaco, Sukoshi, O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse.

Atlanta is in position to recreate its victory from 2023, when Chef Terry Koval of Decatur restaurants the Deer and the Dove and B-Side won in the Best Chef: Southeast category. He was the only finalist from the metro area last year, though The Grey in Savannah was up for the Outstanding Restaurant honor.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards are among the nation’s most prestigious honors recognizing leaders in the culinary and food media industries.

The 2024 James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Award finalists will be announced April 3. Winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on June 10 in Chicago.